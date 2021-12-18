ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

In a notorious French internment camp, harrowing reminders of the consequences of extremism

By Robert Zaretsky
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“When the artist finds himself,” Max Ernst famously remarked, “he is lost.” That he had never found himself, Ernst added, was “his only lasting achievement.”. And yet, Ernst had indeed once found himself in, well, surreal circumstances. In 1939, the 50-year old German painter who had lived in Paris since the...

