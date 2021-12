As a SWG Legends player, I was thrilled to see the launch of Bespin to a Star Wars Galaxies rogue server this year. Not only was it an iconic zone that really just needed to be in the game, but it’s also stunningly gorgeous, a solid addition to the 2003 MMORPG that actually doesn’t look nearly as old as the original vanilla graphics might suggest, thanks to the hard work of the dev team. It also sucked up a ton of my time, in a good way, as I leaped into the crafting side of the map. I’ve made kind of a lot of Bespin cheesecake for the reverse engineers on this server, lemme tell you!

