How We Roll - Tahj Mowry, Rondi Reed Among 5 Cast in CBS Comedy

By Elvis
spoilertv.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTahj Mowry (Baby Daddy), Rondi Reed (Mike & Molly), Judy Kain (Mad Men), Amanda Perez (On the Verge) and Matt McCarthy (The...

www.spoilertv.com

TVLine

Pete Holmes Comedy How We Roll to Follow Ghosts on CBS Thursdays — Where Does That Leave B Positive?

CBS has pinned down a premiere date for new Pete Holmes bowling comedy How We Roll (fka Smallwood). The multi-camera sitcom will bow Thursday, March 31 at 9:30/8:30c. Chuck Lorre’s recently retooled B Positive, which currently occupies the post-Ghosts time slot, will have completed its Season 2 order by that time. (TVLine has reached out to CBS to confirm B Positive‘s Season 2 episode count.) Based on the life of pro-bowler Tom Smallwood, How We Roll centers on Holmes’ Tom, “a stoic Midwest husband and dad who gets laid off from a car assembly line and makes the extraordinary decision to provide for...
TV & VIDEOS
HipHopDX.com

50 Cent Reveals His Celebrity Crush As He Ponders New Show: 'She Was Just It'

50 Cent may be in a relationship with Cuban Linx, but an old crush refuses to die. On Tuesday (December 21), the television mogul shared a throwback photo of five members of The Cosby Show cast, which included Phylicia Rashad, the family matriarch. At the same time, he pondered doing an updated version of the classic sitcom.
TV & VIDEOS
Cleveland.com

How to watch the ‘CSI: Vegas’ season finale on CBS

The “CSI: Vegas” finale airs on CBS on Wednesday, Dec. 8, at 10 p.m. ET (7 p.m. PT). You can also watch the show on Paramount+ (free trial) or FuboTV (7-day free trial). The series focuses on a team of investigators, led by Maxine Roby (Paula Newsome), that must enlist the help of old friends Gil Grissom (William Peterson) and Sara Sidle (Jorja Fox). The cast also includes Wallace Langham as David Hodges, and Matt Lauria as Josh Folsom.
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

How We Roll: CBS Sets Premiere Date for New Bowling Comedy Series

How We Roll now has its launch date. Based on the life story of professional bowler Tom Smallwood, the upcoming comedy series stars Pete Holmes, Katie Lowes, Chi McBride, Julie White, and Mason Wells. CBS revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release. “CBS will premiere the new...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘How We Roll’: Tahj Mowry, Rondi Reed Among 5 Cast In Pete Holmes’ CBS Comedy

EXCLUSIVE: Tahj Mowry (Baby Daddy), Rondi Reed (Mike & Molly), Judy Kain (Mad Men), Amanda Perez (On the Verge) and Matt McCarthy (The Other Guys) have been tapped for key recurring roles in How We Roll, CBS’ multi-camera bowling comedy from Crashing‘s Pete Holmes. Based on the life of professional bowler Tom Smallwood, the series stars Holmes as Tom, a stoic Midwest husband and dad who gets laid off from a car assembly line and makes the extraordinary decision to provide for his family by following his dream of becoming a professional bowler. It’s set to premiere Thursday, March 31. As a...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Wendi Trilling’s TrillTV Sets Up Comedies At ABC & CBS With Writers Dan Kopelman, Susanna Wolff, Howard Jordan, Jr. & Mat Harawitz

EXCLUSIVE: Producer Wendi Trilling has sold three broadcast comedy projects through her TrillTV banner, Full Bloom, written by Me, Myself & I duo of Dan Kopelman & Susanna Wolff, to ABC; as well as Black In Therapy, from Howard Jordan, Jr. (Call Me Kat), and Tiny Putin, written by Mat Harawitz (LA To Vegas), both to CBS. All three projects stem from the producer partnership former longtime CBS head of comedy Trilling and her TrillTV have with Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment. The duo executive produce all three shows. CBS Studios is the studio on Tiny Putin; Disney TV Studios’ 20th Television...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Diary Of A Future President’ Creator Ilana Peña Has Buddy Comedy In Works At CBS

EXCLUSIVE: Ilana Peña, the creator, showrunner, executive producer of the Disney+ series Diary of a Future President, is developing How to Get Over Brian Byers, a hybrid comedy she is writing with Los Angeles-based writer and stand-up comedian Anne Sundell, at CBS. Peña will co-write and executive produce the potential series through her Tilde Productions banner, via her overall deal with producing studio CBS Studios. Sundell will write and be co-executive producer. In How to Get Over Brian Byers, two enemies-turned-best friends Anna and Izzy band together to get over their shared ex-boyfriend. Together, they tackle their 20s, helping each other navigate...
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

B Positive - Episode 2.10 - S’mores, Elvis and a Cubano - Press Release

“S’mores, Elvis and a Cubano” – Gina gets a surprise visit from her sister, Natalie (Katie Finneran). Also, Drew and Harry (Hector Elizondo) start a road trip together, but have different destinations in mind, on the CBS Original series B POSITIVE, Thursday, Jan. 13 (9:30-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
PETS
spoilertv.com

XYZ - Workplace Comedy In Development At ABC

ABC is developing a youth-skewing workplace comedy from Doogie Kameāloha, M.D. duo Alison Bennett and Melvin Mar. The network has put XYZ in the works from 20th Television, where Bennett is under an overall deal. The project is a half-hour, single camera comedy about a Gen Z, a millennial,...
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Blue Bloods - Episode 8.11 - On The Arm - Press Release

“On The Arm” – Danny pursues Dickie Delaney (Jimmy Buffett), a con artist pretending to be the legendary singer Jimmy Buffett, after he’s tricked into paying for the scammer’s meal at an expensive restaurant. Also, Frank investigates NYPD Captain Terrell (Regina Taylor), who is using her badge to get free wares from local stores; Erin worries about her reputation when she’s the subject of a salacious, anonymous police blog; and Jamie introduces a decades-old saluting rule in the precinct, on the CBS Original series BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Jan. 14 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett guest stars as Dickie Delaney, a Jimmy Buffett impersonator. Regina Taylor guest stars as NYPD Captain Terrell.
TV SERIES
