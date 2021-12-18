Jayson Tatum, Celtics attempt to bounce back vs. Knicks

BOSTON (CBS) — For the first time this season, Celtics forward Jayson Tatum has been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week. Tatum was awarded the honor on Monday after averaging 31.3 points on 50 percent shooting to go with 7.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists over his three games from Dec. 13-19. The Celtics went 2-1 over that stretch, with wins over Milwaukee and New York and a loss to the Golden State Warriors — all at TD Garden. Tatum had at least 25 points and five-plus rebounds in each of those three contests, including a season-best 42 points on 16-of-25 shooting in Boston’s 117-103 win over the defending champion Bucks. For the season, Tatum is averaging 26.2 points off 42.3 percent overall shooting to go with a career-high 8.6 rebounds. He’s averaged 30.6 points and 8.8 rebounds in nine games in December, scoring at least 20 points in each of those contents. Monday’s honor marks the fifth time in his career that Tatum has been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week.

