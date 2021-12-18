ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Jayson Tatum, Celtics attempt to bounce back vs. Knicks

By FLM
CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics will look to put Friday's hard-fought loss to the Golden State Warriors behind them as they host the New York Knicks on Saturday night. Tatum's totals of 27 points, eight rebounds and six assists weren't enough in the depleted Celtics' 111-107 loss to Golden State....

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitchell Robinson
Person
Quentin Grimes
Person
Obi Toppin
Person
Immanuel Quickley
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Ime Udoka
Person
Evan Fournier
Person
Rj Barrett
Person
Jabari Parker
Person
Tom Thibodeau
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Sam Hauser
Person
Josh Richardson
Person
Julius Randle
Person
Marcus Smart
NBC Sports

Report: Celtics add 15-year NBA veteran via hardship exception

At least one reinforcement has arrived for the Boston Celtics. The Celtics are signing veteran wing C.J. Miles to the NBA hardship exception, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Monday. The hardship exception is a temporary roster spot that allows a team to exceed the 15-man roster limit if it has at least three players who have missed at least three consecutive games due to illness or injury.
NBA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Wednesday’s Derrick Rose News

Few players have had an injury history as frustrating as Derrick Rose. Now in the midst of his second season with the New York Knicks, the 2011 NBA MVP is banged up again. The Knicks announced on Wednesday evening that Rose underwent successful surgery on his right ankle early today. The team plans to re-evaluate him in eight weeks.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boston Celtics#The Golden State Warriors#The New York Knicks#Covid
CBS Boston

Jayson Tatum Named Eastern Conference Player Of The Week

BOSTON (CBS) — For the first time this season, Celtics forward Jayson Tatum has been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week. Tatum was awarded the honor on Monday after averaging 31.3 points on 50 percent shooting to go with 7.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists over his three games from Dec. 13-19. The Celtics went 2-1 over that stretch, with wins over Milwaukee and New York and a loss to the Golden State Warriors — all at TD Garden. Tatum had at least 25 points and five-plus rebounds in each of those three contests, including a season-best 42 points on 16-of-25 shooting in Boston’s 117-103 win over the defending champion Bucks. For the season, Tatum is averaging 26.2 points off 42.3 percent overall shooting to go with a career-high 8.6 rebounds. He’s averaged 30.6 points and 8.8 rebounds in nine games in December, scoring at least 20 points in each of those contents. Monday’s honor marks the fifth time in his career that Tatum has been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week.
NBA
CBS Boston

Josh Richardson Back In Health And Safety Protocol; Celtics Rule Out 7 Players For Monday Night Vs. 76ers

BOSTON (CBS) — Like a number of teams around the NBA, the Boston Celtics will look to piece together a roster for Monday night’s home game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Boston has seven players listed who have been ruled for the contest due to Health & Safety Protocols. On Sunday night, it was Celtics guard Josh Richardson who was added to Boston’s ever-growing list of players in the NBA Health & Safety Protocols. Richardson recently tested positive at the end of a five-game road trip last week and had to remain in Phoenix while the team returned to Boston. He was...
NBA
libertyballers.com

Podcast: Sixers bounce-back with win over Celtics

The Philadelphia 76ers — undermanned and underpowered — managed to secure a 108-103 victory against the Boston Celtics Monday night at the TD Garden center. Joel Embiid scored 41 points for the Sixers. Tobias Harris kicked in 25 points, and Seth Curry contributed with 26 of his own. Danny Green only scored eight, but three of them came in a clutch moment of the fourth quarter, followed by Embiid splashing an all-time “heat check” bucket to seal the win.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
basketball-addict.com

Jayson Tatum’s honest reaction to Celtics signing Joe Johnson

The Boston Celtics went old school for their latest move as they signed decorated veteran Joe Johnson. Jayson Tatum certainly isn’t mad about it. Celtics head coach Ime Udoka spoke out on the move prior to their Wednesday night contest against the Cleveland Cavaliers. He shared how Jayson Tatum reacted to the news, which elicited […] The post Jayson Tatum’s honest reaction to Celtics signing Joe Johnson appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
NESN

Celtics Wrap: Boston Bounces Back For Win Vs. Third-Seeded Cavaliers

The shorthanded Boston Celtics earned a bounce-back win Wednesday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers with a 111-101 verdict at TD Garden. The 16-16 Celtics got back to .500 with the victory while the Cavaliers, who entered as the No. 3 seed. in the Eastern Conference, fell to 19-13. full box...
NBA
NESN

Celtics Injury Report: Jayson Tatum Among Those Available Vs. 76ers

BOSTON — The Celtics will be short-handed against the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night with seven players in health and safety protocols, along with Robert Williams ruled out for personal reasons, but Jayson Tatum officially will be among those available for Boston. Celtics head coach Ime Udoka shared before...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy