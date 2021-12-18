Washington Football Team could start Jon Toth at center on Sunday

Photo by Greg Fiume | Getty Images

Up until Friday morning, the Washington Football Team fully expected to start former Kentucky Wildcat Jon Toth at center later this weekend.

However, WFT was able to pull one of its backup centers, Keith Ismael, off of the COVID-19 list despite him being put on it Thursday. Ismael is reportedly dealing with “the regular flu” and there are hopes he could fill in as the team’s starter this Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. But Toth has been preparing to receive reps as the WTF starter in a couple of days and still could find his way onto the field if something pops up with Ismael.

But the real reason we want to talk about Jon Toth today is to discuss his side-career as a big-and-tall male model.

To refresh everyone on who Jon Toth is, you might remember him as one of the greatest centers to ever play for the Kentucky Football program. He was a consistent starter as the snapper, playing every single game from his redshirt freshman season to his last as a senior (2013-16). Toth is a major reason why the Big Blue Wall is what it is today.

He went undrafted in the 2017 NFL Draft and later spent short stints with the Eagles, New York Jets, DC Defenders (XFL), Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions, and now the Washington Football team. Toth has actually been signed and waived multiple times by WFT since August and was promoted to the active roster on Dec. 11.

So what has Toth been up to while trying to work his way into the NFL? Working as a plus-sized male model. In an ESPN article by John Keim from back in August, he tells the story of Toth’s path to modeling. It’s been a pretty decent side-gig for him to help pay the bills while searching for a permanent home in football.

Due to a few injuries early into his pro football career, modeling was a way for Toth to both stay in shape and provide for himself. It was actually his fiancè, Adri Zgirdea, who works in fashion with several pro athletes, who suggested he get into modeling.

“It’s big-and-tall modeling, so you’re supposed to be larger,” Toth said in the ESPN article. “I’ve always liked staying in shape and being strong, so it was kind of natural for me to stay in the weight room and stay in shape, and it translated to modeling as well.”

But as Zgirdea points out, “football is his first love” and Toth could get a good chance at fulfilling his NFL dreams in the near future. If it’s not this Sunday, it at least sounds like Toth is on the proper path to regular-season action.