MassHousing awards grants for new substance-free housing

By ASSOCIATED PRESS
 4 days ago
Massachusetts State House (Bob Dumas/Boston 25 News)

BOSTON — MassHousing has awarded grant funding to create 46 new affordable, substance-free housing units and preserve an additional 35 sober homes.

MassHousing, the quasi-public agency that provides financing for affordable housing in the state, announced the grants Friday. It said that nearly $630,000 in grants were awarded.

MassHousing Executive Director Chrystal Kornegay said that people in recovery from substance use have been particularly affected by the pandemic and these grants will help them overcome addiction.

The grants come from the Center for Community Recovery Innovations, Inc., a nonprofit subsidiary corporation of MassHousing that helps nonprofits create or preserve affordable sober housing in Massachusetts for people in recovery.

They were awarded to: the South Middlesex Non-Profit Housing Corporation in Worcester, Victory Programs, Inc. in Boston, Dismas House in Oakham, Mental Health Association in Springfield, the Self Esteem Boston Educational Institute, Allston-Brighton Community Development Corporation, Lowell House, Partners in Housing in Dartmouth, North Star Family Services in Leominster and the Gandara Center in Springfield.

The largest grants of $125,000 each went to the Dismas House for six new affordable housing units, and to North Star Family Services for 14 units of affordable supportive housing.

