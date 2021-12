The 2021 iPad (9th-gen) is one of the best affordable tablets that you can buy right now. But if you’re not willing to pay $329 for the 64GB iPad 9, one option is to switch to Android. Most Android tablets are mid-ranged affordable options. Also, the cheapest models can be significantly cheaper than Apple’s offerings. If you’re looking for the best possible Android tablet that will not break the bank, Samsung’s 2021 Galaxy Tab A8 should be on your radar.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 7 DAYS AGO