52 cats and kittens rescued from hoarder home in Pasadena now up for adoption

Fifty-two cats and kittens were rescued by Pasadena Humane from an owner they say was hoarding them in unsanitary conditions, and they'll be up for adoption this weekend.

Pasadena Humane has been treating the animals and have since given the felines holiday-themed names to encourage residents to adopt the so-called "Christmas Cats."

Jolly, Merry, Jingle and their buddies will be spayed/neutered, vaccinated and microchipped before heading home with new owners.

"We are counting on the support of the community to help us find homes for the cats,'' Pasadena Humane President and CEO Dia DuVernet said. "If you are able to open your heart and home this holiday season, please consider adopting one of the Christmas Cats.''

The cats were living in the home and in a crawlspace under the house in what the agency called a "hoarding situation.''

The exact location of the home wasn't disclosed.

Pasadena Humane will also host a Winter Wonderland cat adoption event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m on Saturday.

Discounted adoptions will be available for all cats 6 months and older and an appointment won't be required.

You can find more information about the cats on