'The Witcher' Season 2 Made Major Changes to Henry Cavill's Costume

Stephen Colbert asked Superman actor Henry Cavill to consider adding some red trunks to his costume. The Man of Steel star is getting ready for another season of The Witcher to hit Netflix, but you knew he would have to field some DC Comics questions during the interview. Colbert asked, "I love the look of your Superman. How do you feel about the fact he doesn't have the big red underwear? Because he looks a little naked to me." Cavill took that joking in stride as he pointed out that he liked his suit well enough. However, if the company calls on him again for the role, the Superman actor would be more than happy to try to get some nods to the history of the character in there. As always, the star is affable, even teasing the late-night host about his previous comments about the Man of Steel casting. Check out what he had to say down below.

