ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

'The Witcher' Season 2 Made Major Changes to Henry Cavill's Costume

By Michael Hein
Popculture
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Witcher Season 2 premiered on Friday, and Henry Cavill is moving more comfortably in his costume this time around. Cavill plays the Witcher Geralt of Rivia, and famously does many of his own stunts and takes the staged combat very seriously. In an interview JOE, costume designer Lucinda Wright explained...

popculture.com

Comments / 0

Related
digitalspy.com

The Witcher's Henry Cavill responds to the show's biggest criticism

While The Witcher was well-received on the whole when it debuted in 2019, viewers did have one issue with the Netflix fantasy series. Much of the first season followed multiple timelines, which proved to be a bit disorientating and confusing for many – and that's criticism that star Henry Cavill reckons is "fair".
TV SERIES
netflixlife.com

Who is Henry Cavill dating? The Witcher star’s girlfriend and dating history

If you are a big fan of content with elements of science fiction and fantasy, then chances are you’ve heard of Henry Cavill. The British actor portrayed Superman/Clark Kent in the 2013 film Man of Steel, a role that he reprised in both Justice League and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Cavill is currently playing the surly Geralt of Rivia on The Witcher.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Cavill
startattle.com

The Witcher (Season 2) Netflix, Henry Cavill, trailer, release date

Convinced Yennefer’s life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. Startattle.com – The Witcher | Netflix. While the Continent’s kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls,...
TV SERIES
Esquire

Joey Batey Was a 'Bad Influence' on Henry Cavill During Witcher Shoots

Joey Batey is savoring this little break. The 32-year-old actor, just about ready for Season 2 of Netflix's megahit The Witcher to premiere, has had a busy few months. Not only did he spend a good bit of time in fantasy land alongside a monster-fighting Henry Cavill, but—much like his character, the earworm-manufacturing Jaskier—he works as a musician and music producer. So he's been busy playing and listening back to the same songs over and over and over again.
BEAUTY & FASHION
enstarz.com

Season One Of 'The Witcher' Starring Henry Cavill And Camilla Cabello Was The Setup: Season Two Is The Main Event

The first season of Netflix's smash hit series The Witcher starring Henry Cavill was a complex watch. The tale, based on the video game series of the same name, was told last season through a series of time jumps, information about our main characters being given, not sequentially, but in a seemingly random order that more accurately shows the ways in which their lives are intertwined.
TV SERIES
UPI News

'The Witcher': Geralt, Ciri, Vesemir pose in Season 2 photo

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Netflix is gearing up for the release of The Witcher Season 2. The streaming service shared a photo for the season Wednesday featuring Henry Cavill, Freya Allan and Kim Bodnia. The picture shows Geralt of Rivia (Cavill) posing with Vesemir (Bodnia), his mentor and the oldest...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Henry I#Armour#Body Armor
GAMINGbible

Henry Cavill Is A Walking Witcher Encyclopedia, Says Freya Allan

Actor Freya Allan is one of the most recognisable faces in the fantasy genre right now thanks to her turn as Ciri in Netflix’s The Witcher. Whereas the child surprise spent much of season one finding her feet and keeping her head down, the upcoming second season of the show promises a much more hands-on role for the character.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Superman: Stephen Colbert Convinces Henry Cavill to Add Red Trunks to Costume

Stephen Colbert asked Superman actor Henry Cavill to consider adding some red trunks to his costume. The Man of Steel star is getting ready for another season of The Witcher to hit Netflix, but you knew he would have to field some DC Comics questions during the interview. Colbert asked, "I love the look of your Superman. How do you feel about the fact he doesn't have the big red underwear? Because he looks a little naked to me." Cavill took that joking in stride as he pointed out that he liked his suit well enough. However, if the company calls on him again for the role, the Superman actor would be more than happy to try to get some nods to the history of the character in there. As always, the star is affable, even teasing the late-night host about his previous comments about the Man of Steel casting. Check out what he had to say down below.
CELEBRITIES
Collider

Henry Cavill on Making Geralt More Intellectual in ‘The Witcher’ Season 2 and How It Impacts Ciri

Henry Cavill made quite the impression as Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher Season 1. He came across as a hardened warrior dedicated to the Witcher creed who was very capable of slaying the most dangerous monsters. Yes, there were some budding friendships and relationships in the mix, but Season 2 is going to put Geralt’s people skills to the test more so than ever now that he’s found Cirilla (Freya Allan).
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Netflix
imdb.com

‘The Witcher’ Review: Henry Cavill Carries a Bigger, Broader Season 2 on His Monster-Slaying Shoulders

“The Witcher” Season 2 makes a lot of choices typical to second seasons of suddenly popular series. What worked well is repeated, be it Henry Cavill’s husky, irritated energy or self-contained stories about men cursed into monsters. The established ensemble is separated, tasked with carrying their own arcs (and destined for a stirring reunion in the final episodes), while new characters set up supplementary goings-on to support a series now comfortable in its long-game. Enemies become allies, allies become enemies, and everyone wants to take a bath with Geralt. Goals are the focus — not necessarily completing any, but setting and pursuing them. Everything is about the future and building to it, which makes less room for good, old-fashioned fights with multi-dentured she-demons and tentacled tree people.
TV SERIES
IGN

Henry Cavill Would Like The Witcher Show To Go to Toussaint

Henry Cavill has said that he thinks Toussaint would be a good location for future storylines in The Witcher Netflix show to explore. Talking to IGN at a recent press event for The Witcher, Cavill spoke about where the show could go beyond adapting the novels of Witcher author Andrzej Sapkowski.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy