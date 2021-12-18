ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinellas County, FL

DUI driver hits, kills pedestrian in Pinellas County hit & run, FHP says

By Nathaniel Rodriguez
 4 days ago

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Highway Patrol troopers arrested a Holiday man Saturday morning after he killed a pedestrian while allegedly under the influence, according to a report.

The FHP said Cheddy Herland Lewis, 33, was driving south on US-19 when he hit a pedestrian that tried to run across the highway.

Mother charged in connection with Lakeland toddler’s death released on bail

The pedestrian, a 40-year-old-man from Largo, died from his injuries.

Troopers said Lewis fled the scene but was found by Pinellas County deputies at Alderman Road
and Belcher Road a few minutes later.

Lewis was booked at the Pinellas County Jail on a DUI charge, but the FHP said other charges are pending.

Comments / 11

MsJuicykat69
4d ago

Good i'm glad that he was caught thank you lord !!!!!

Reply
8
