Visit Annapolis and Anne Arundel County and Military Bowl Team Up Once Again

By EOA Staff
Eye On Annapolis
Eye On Annapolis
 4 days ago
The Military Bowl Foundation is partnering with Visit Annapolis & Anne Arundel County to ensure that fans traveling to the 2021 Military Bowl presented by Peraton, benefiting the USO, have the opportunity to enjoy memorable experiences while visiting the National Capital Region. Visit Annapolis & Anne Arundel County has...

