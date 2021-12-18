Visit Annapolis and Anne Arundel County and Military Bowl Team Up Once Again

Maryland state government has recently announced that funds of over $60 million will be invested in revitalization programs throughout the state. The money will be used to support a range of projects focusing on economic and community development. In Baltimore City, one initiative will help to create affordable housing and more green spaces, while in Annapolis, residents will benefit from the refurbishment of a waterfront park. As well as the addition of more urban green spaces, Anne Arundel County’s updated Green Infrastructure Master Plan will also protect existing natural areas. Access to outdoor green spaces promotes physical and mental wellbeing and parks and gardens are important locations for everyday community life. From the incorporation of dog walking parks in new city apartments to the conservation of forests in rural areas, communities in Annapolis will benefit from greater access to well-maintained outdoor spaces.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO