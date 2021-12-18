ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Biden and NATO Ally Don't Want Their Own Troops Reining in Russia on Ukraine

By Darragh Roche
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said it was "highly unlikely" anyone would send troops in the event of a Russian...

Thomas LaPlante
4d ago

let's see. Russia building troops in the Ukraine border China staging attack on Tiwan. and America is in a verge of civil war. so wait untill 2024. the outcome won't be good. should we.. America, have a civil war. nothing will stop them from accomplishing their goals.

Daily Beast

Russian Citizens Are Now Being Prepped for Nuclear War

The rhetoric on Kremlin-funded state television is amping up the sense of urgency around Russian President Vladimir Putin’s NATO “ultimatum.” Olga Skabeeva, the host of state TV show 60 Minutes, said Tuesday: “The level of anxiety has reached its maximum. We’re 20 days away from the expiration of the ultimatum and the stakes are rising, even though it seems they couldn’t be any higher.”
Iola Register

Putin fears NATO. Here’s why

Thirty years ago this month, the Soviet Union collapsed, and Ukraine broke away from Moscow’s control. Russian President Vladimir Putin has never gotten over it. That, more than anything, underlies the current crisis in which Putin has moved nearly 100,000 troops to Ukraine’s frontier, raising fears of an invasion.
Reuters

Putin says Russia has 'nowhere to retreat' over Ukraine

Dec 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Russia had no room to retreat in a standoff with the United States over Ukraine and would be forced into a tough response unless the West dropped its "aggressive line". Putin addressed his remarks to military officials as Russia...
batonrougenews.net

What will Russia do if US/NATO shoots down its security proposals

Russia submitted two documents last week to the United States as an offer of long-term security guarantees ? a draft US-Russia treaty and an agreement with NATO. They are written in a language that borders on ultimatum. That's according to Moscow's leading foreign policy expert, Fyodor Lukyanov, who is considered...
Reuters

Ukraine military conducts drills with U.S. missiles near separatist region

KYIV, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Ukrainian military forces have conducted combat drills with U.S.-made Javelin anti-tank missiles in a conflict area with separatists in eastern Ukraine as tensions run high with Russia, Ukrainian Dom television channel said on Wednesday. Ukraine, which seeks to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO),...
CBS News

Putin threatens "retaliatory military-technical" measures as standoff with U.S. and NATO over Ukraine escalates

Moscow — President Vladimir Putin used some of his most direct language to date on Tuesday in his escalating standoff with the U.S. and its European allies. The Russian leader warned that if the U.S. and NATO do not halt what Moscow considers aggressive actions along the country's border with Ukraine, Russia would respond in a "retaliatory military" manner.
New York Post

Putin flunky warns Russia will put ‘gun to America’s head’ as tensions grow

Russian President Vladimir Putin has blamed the West for increasing tensions in Eastern Europe and suggested a “military-technical” response if his request for security guarantees is not met — while a media mouthpiece for the Kremlin warned that Russia will hold a gun to “America’s head” if Ukraine is allowed to join NATO.
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: Russia now has 265,000 troops near Ukraine border

Russia now has about 265,000 troops stationed within 250 miles of its border with Ukraine, according to a new assessment of troop movements by Ukrainian Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov. Danilov revealed the assessment of Russian military activity during a visit to the Ivano-Frankivsk region,...
The Guardian

Russia claims it will begin talks with US and Nato

Russia claims it has agreed to begin talks with the US early next year to discuss Moscow’s demands for “security guarantees” in Europe, including a ban on Ukraine’s entrance into the Nato military alliance. If confirmed, the talks would begin a contentious effort to avert a...
Reuters

An old man keeps a chronicle of war in Ukraine's separatist Donbass

ALEXANDROVKA, Ukraine (Reuters) - From his cramped living room, Alexander Cherkas keeps track of the war in eastern Ukraine that has been waged around him for the past seven years and eight months. In a small exercise book, the 77-year-old electrician writes out by hand a line-by-line record of shelling...
