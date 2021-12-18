ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwin County, AL

Baldwin County postpones Christmas at Bicentennial Park to Sunday

By Daniel Heiser
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0clo8q_0dQVzxcf00

STOCKTON, Ala. ( WKRG ) — The Baldwin County Commission’s Department of Archives and History has postponed the Christmas Bicentennial Park event to Sunday, Dec. 19.

The event will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Bicentennial Park in Stockton.

Parade for Lending Tree Bowl proceeds despite rain

Christmas selections from local choirs and bands will perform while attendees can enjoy Christmas lights and decorations around the park.

For more information click here .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WKRG News 5

Gulf Shores residents can get rid of unwanted items at recycling event

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Gulf Shores is hosting a recycling drive starting Dec. 27 for residents.  The city’s recycling drive allows residents to safely dispose of items that aren’t usually accepted at the Drop Off center.  Accepted items include: Electronics  Fluorescent Light Bulbs  Paint Residents are encouraged to attend the recycling […]
GULF SHORES, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile County Public Schools hold food drives for Feeding the Gulf Coast

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Many Mobile County Public School System schools held food drives over the Thanksgiving holiday to benefit Feeding the Gulf Coast. All the schools combined donated around 4,600 pounds of food and over $1,000. The schools that participated are listed below. Theodore High School Alma Bryant High School Baker High School Kate […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Earthquake shakes small Alabama town overnight

CLANTON, Ala. (WKRG) — A small earthquake was reported overnight in Clanton, a small town in central Alabama. The earthquake was reported as a 3.1 magnitude quake by the U.S. Geological Survey and occurred at about 12:20 a.m. It was about six miles southwest of Maplesville and was at a depth of about 5.5 miles. […]
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

Cold weather shelters opening in Crestview, Fort Walton Beach

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa Board of County Commissioners is opening two cold weather shelters Wednesday, Dec. 22 in Crestview and Fort Walton Beach. The board of County Commissioners were originally opening the Crestview shelter for Wednesday, but have now decided to open both since temperatures are expected to drop below 40 degrees […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Sports
Local
Alabama Government
Baldwin County, AL
Government
County
Baldwin County, AL
City
Stockton, AL
WKRG News 5

Okaloosa County opening cold weather shelters on first night of winter

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County will open two cold weather shelters for Dec. 21. WEATHER SHELTERS: North County: Crestview Area Shelter for the homeless. Opens at 6:00pm 850-398-5670120 Duggan Ave,Crestview, FL Website: https://crestviewshelter.org South County: One Hopeful Place Opens at 4:00 PM. 850-586-78791564 Percy L Coleman Rd Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547 […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Destin names 2021 Christmas decorating contest winners

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Destin has a few very dedicated residents when it comes to holiday decorating. The city streets have been lined with lights and figurines for weeks. The city hosts a decorating contest each year for businesses and homeowners to show off their Christmas spirit. See all of the winners […]
DESTIN, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bicentennial Park#Christmas Lights#County Commission#Weather
WKRG News 5

Crews rescue dog at bottom of ravine in north Alabama

KILLEN, Ala (AP) — Crews using ropes and a stretcher at night to traverse a 300-foot ravine in north Alabama rescued a dog that had fallen to the bottom. The Killen Fire Rescue shared a message about the operation on its Facebook page. It says members were contacted by police in St. Florian about 7 […]
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

Auburn player helps distribute toys to children in Clarke County

JACKSON, Ala. (WKRG) – This year Christmas is a little brighter for families in Jackson, Ala.  “It’s special for the kids and everything and the parents,” a parent said Tuesday morning during a toy distribution in Jackson. With the help of Auburn football cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett dozens of toys are now in the hands of […]
JACKSON, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
WKRG News 5

Pascagoula nursing home residents’ Christmas wish list goes viral

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WKRG) — Some are calling it a Christmas miracle. Residents at Plaza Community Living Center are overwhelmed this year, as this Christmas became one to remember. They have received more than1,500 Christmas presents from all around the world after staff posted the residents’ Christmas wish list on Facebook and it went viral! Berneadette […]
PASCAGOULA, MS
WKRG News 5

Pensacola Police hold Shop with a Cop event

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Police Department partnered up with Academy Sports and Outdoors Wednesday morning for its annual Shop with a Cop event. Eight kids from the Pensacola community were able to shop with a Pensacola Police officer and pick out items from their holiday wish lists. Academy donated $175 gift cards to […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy