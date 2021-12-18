Baldwin County postpones Christmas at Bicentennial Park to Sunday

STOCKTON, Ala. ( WKRG ) — The Baldwin County Commission’s Department of Archives and History has postponed the Christmas Bicentennial Park event to Sunday, Dec. 19.

The event will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Bicentennial Park in Stockton.

Christmas selections from local choirs and bands will perform while attendees can enjoy Christmas lights and decorations around the park.

