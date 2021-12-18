Baldwin County postpones Christmas at Bicentennial Park to Sunday
STOCKTON, Ala. ( WKRG ) — The Baldwin County Commission’s Department of Archives and History has postponed the Christmas Bicentennial Park event to Sunday, Dec. 19.
The event will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Bicentennial Park in Stockton.Parade for Lending Tree Bowl proceeds despite rain
Christmas selections from local choirs and bands will perform while attendees can enjoy Christmas lights and decorations around the park.
For more information click here .Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.
Comments / 0