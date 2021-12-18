WATCH: Thieves try to break into cars in Pueblo West; foiled by locked doors

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to keep their cars locked as videos circulate around social media showing two suspects trying to find unlocked vehicles to steal from.

Earlier this week, a Pueblo West resident captured videos of two people checking doors on cars hoping to find one open. After realizing the cars were locked, the suspects left.

Now, the sheriff’s office is providing tips to make sure residents do not fall victim to burglars.

Keep your doors locked and all valuables out of sight.

Never leave an extra key or fob inside the vehicle and don’t keep documents with personal information that can be used for identity theft in your vehicle.

Remember thieves can be out trolling at any time, especially late at night and in the early morning hours just before sunrise.

If you see anything that appears suspicious, including vehicles that unfamiliar to your neighborhood, contact law enforcement immediately.

Close windows completely

Don’t leave firearms in your vehicle

Never leave your car running unattended

Park in well-lit areas

Report any suspicious activity

If you have any information about the suspects seen in the videos or if you ever see anything suspicious, contact deputies at (719) 583-6125.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.