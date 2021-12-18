Dayton Public Schools announces changes to who can attend athletic events

DAYTON — Dayton Public Schools announced on Friday new restrictions for athletic events due to a recent increase in COVID-19 cases and the risk of overcrowding at games.

DPS says only the parents of competing athletes and cheerleaders will be permitted to attend Dayton Public Schools athletic events.

“This decision is being made with the safety of athletes, cheerleaders, coaches, and all spectators in mind,” DPS said.

DPS says the restriction will be in place until further notice.

