Claus for a Cause Supports Little Friends

The idea of giving a furry four-legged friend as a gift at Christmas may seem wonderful, but animal experts say it’s not suggested. According to A.D.O.P.T. Pet Shelter Executive Director Chris Stirn, “Pets are a big commitment. Sometimes the best intentions turn out not so well when you give a pet to somebody. They may not be ready for it. They may not really want the pet. They think they would. It tends to be impulsive. It’s better to be sure that the person you’re gifting the pet to knows and is part of the process of picking out the pet because they will be the ones caring for them for their lifetime.”

NAPERVILLE, IL ・ 5 DAYS AGO