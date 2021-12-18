Claus for a Cause Supports Little Friends

Calvary Church’s Christmas laser show is back for its second year, spreading holiday cheer with a dazzling high-tech twist, and a few new additions. “We had great response last year, thousands of cars came through, and so we thought we’ll do it again. Obviously last year was a unique year with all the limitations on gatherings, but we thought it had a great response,” Calvary Church Lead Pastor Marty Sloan said. “We’ve also lengthened the show this year to be longer, and incorporate more elements, more words, more images. And so, just a great time to come together, easy in-easy out, simple for families with kids, and people to come and sit in their car and experience something that’s unique.”
