Naperville, IL

Claus for a Cause Supports Little Friends

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBob and Judy Jung are hosting Claus for a Cause for the third year at their home, which they call the Faith House. The two-day event brings in the community to see their decorations and lights, gives kids an opportunity to meet and take pictures with Santa, and raises money for...

Edward NICU Doctor Treats Former Patient’s Newborn Son

Naperville native and current Texan Lizzie Reese got a surprise on November 4 when her son Nolan came earlier than expected, 29 weeks into her pregnancy. “I came up here to visit my sisters. Both of them have little girls who were born in October,” Reese said. “So I came up for my nieces birthdays to celebrate at 26 weeks pregnant, and was pretty surprised when my water broke here.”
NAPERVILLE, IL
Local Animal Shelter Cautions Giving Pets as Gifts During the Holidays

The idea of giving a furry four-legged friend as a gift at Christmas may seem wonderful, but animal experts say it’s not suggested. According to A.D.O.P.T. Pet Shelter Executive Director Chris Stirn, “Pets are a big commitment. Sometimes the best intentions turn out not so well when you give a pet to somebody. They may not be ready for it. They may not really want the pet. They think they would. It tends to be impulsive. It’s better to be sure that the person you’re gifting the pet to knows and is part of the process of picking out the pet because they will be the ones caring for them for their lifetime.”
NAPERVILLE, IL
Naperville, IL
Naperville, IL
ICN’s Fifth Annual Muslims Around the World

“The event today is Muslims Around the World. It is our fifth annual event which is wonderful. We’re happy to be back in person after a year of being virtual,” said Alzena Saleem, principal of Al Falah Academy, which is part of the Islamic Center of Naperville. “It’s a cultural showcase. And it’s put on by our students. They do the research and they create the trifolds, all different grade levels from pre-K through seventh.
NAPERVILLE, IL
D204 Boundary Protest | REFUEL Event | Illumination Extended

Yesterday, dozens of Indian Prairie School District 204 community members, including representatives from the Ashwood Pointe and Ashwood Heights subdivisions, as well as May Watts Elementary School, protested the district’s newly updated boundary concepts. Ashwood Pointe and Ashwood Heights residents are upset about a broken feeder system in the new concepts, which they said would isolate their children. They pushed to allow their community to attend Neuqua Valley High School to solve the issue. Those from the May Watts Elementary community protested what they saw as attendance over capacity slated in the new concepts, compared to lower capacities at other elementary schools. These boundary concepts will be presented as proposals to the district board of education at a December 20 meeting.
NAPERVILLE, IL
Calvary Church Christmas Laser Show Back With New Adds For Second Year

Calvary Church’s Christmas laser show is back for its second year, spreading holiday cheer with a dazzling high-tech twist, and a few new additions. “We had great response last year, thousands of cars came through, and so we thought we’ll do it again. Obviously last year was a unique year with all the limitations on gatherings, but we thought it had a great response,” Calvary Church Lead Pastor Marty Sloan said. “We’ve also lengthened the show this year to be longer, and incorporate more elements, more words, more images. And so, just a great time to come together, easy in-easy out, simple for families with kids, and people to come and sit in their car and experience something that’s unique.”
NAPERVILLE, IL
Gratitude Attitude

How can you have a gratitude attitude in times of uncertainty and loss? On this Dana Being Dana, Dana is joined by Napervillians who really contribute to their community. The group explores the connection between giving and gratitude and how to show up and spread love. Guests on the Show.
NAPERVILLE, IL
New Voting Equipment | Morton Arboretum Anniversary | Elves in Downtown Naperville

New voting equipment has arrived to the DuPage County Clerk’s Office. The Hart InterCivic Verity paper voting system, featuring 100 percent paper ballots, will be used in the 2022 primary election. The county’s new system will ensure all voters have the same voting experience, as there is no different size or shape of ballot for voters with disabilities. The Verity system meets the highest election security standards and is not connected to the internet, according to a DuPage County press release. The system includes automatic counting for write-in votes, ranked choice voting capability, faster and reliable recounts, and multiple language options.
NAPERVILLE, IL
A look back at 2021

December 2021 brings another groundbreaking year to an end for Naperville’s nonprofit TV station. With 170,000 monthly visits to NCTV17.com, 44,000 followers on Facebook, daily content published across four social media platforms, and millions of views on our two YouTube channels, NCTV17’s stories have reached a wide audience. NCTV17 has opened doors across our community, connected Napervillians to one another, and helped us all stay informed with the local news we need.
NAPERVILLE, IL
Celebrating Hanukkah in Naperville

Chabad of Naperville’s plans to celebrate Hanukkah took off over the weekend. The center held a family fun day for the holiday, which included a chocolate gelt helicopter drop for kids to get their hands on some sweet coins. The event also included DIY menorah making, traditional food like latkes, and lighting the final candle on the menorah.
NAPERVILLE, IL
Naperville, IL
