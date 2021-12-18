La Raza Rocks Christmas Show

Unrivaled in their blend of American soul, blues, rock and country, the 12-member Tedeschi Trucks Band, led by the husband and wife team of guitarist Derek Trucks and vocalist/guitarist Susan Tedeschi, has curated and cultivated this family-friendly experience into a highlight of the summer concert season. Each year the band selects kindred artists to join their rolling caravan, turning each night into a unique collaborative event rather than simply a three-band bill. Attracting larger audiences each successive year and expanding to new markets, critics hail the Wheels of Soul tour as “nothing short of spectacular,” (Saratogian), celebrating the “life-affirming power of music played with passion, skill and artistry,” (St. Louis Post Dispatch).
