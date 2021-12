The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ title hopes this season took a huge blow after it was announced that Chris Godwin suffered a torn ACL and is now set to miss the remainder of the season. Godwin sustained the injury during the Bucs’ embarrassing 9-0 shutout loss at the hands of the New Orleans Saints on Sunday and the fact that his services will no longer be available for the rest of the year is an undeniably significant development for Tampa Bay.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO