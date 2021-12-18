ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poll Tips French Conservative Pecresse to Face Macron in 2022 Presidential Run-Off

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (Reuters) - A new poll showed French conservative Valerie Pecresse as the likely challenger to President Emmanuel Macron in the second round of presidential elections in April 2022. The Ipsos/Sopra Steria poll showed Pecresse - who early this month...

evalleytimes.com

Brigitte Macron: The far right is trying to establish that she is a transgender The pre-campaign in France is triggered by fake news

Can Charlotenism wear the legitimacy of a political platform? The answer is yes. Just look Campaigning before the French election With the stoicism that the move toward the 2022 presidential election is inevitable, I agree, then, without believing, to see Charlotenism make a great gravitational pull. The impossible promise of returning to the golden age of full employment and the rhetorical competition for the recovery of a lost paradise pollute discussions and consciences. Soon they will be singing tangos in the election campaign. A sigh from Anipal Troylo’s pontoon and the voice of Polish Goenetchi, “You will never see me like you do …” and “Everything is dead, I know.”
Marine Le Pen
Yannick Jadot
Emmanuel Macron
Democrats Dealt Setback in Bid to Grant Millions of Migrants Work Permits

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democrats in the U.S. Congress suffered a major setback on Thursday in their effort to grant work permits to millions of immigrants who have been living in the United States illegally for a decade or longer. Senate parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough, who advises lawmakers on what is acceptable...
The complex interplay of French patriotism and Jewish identity behind Éric Zemmour’s presidential run

Many nicknames and adjectives have been thrown around to describe the new talk of the French town, Éric Zemmour, the French journalist turned presidential candidate: brilliant, knowledgeable, extremist, racist, far-right, provocateur, and, perhaps the most catchy: the “French Trump.”. But there’s one adjective no one can deny: Jewish....
Valerie Pecresse vows not to bend to 'wokeism' during first rally as Right-wing presidential candidate

French presidential candidate Valérie Pécresse declared "the Right is back" and promised "not to bend to the wokeist doxa" at her first rally on Saturday. "A few weeks ago they thought we were buried but the Right is back and it will be Emmanuel Macron or us [who wins]," she told a crowd of 1,000 Republicans party (LR) officials in Paris on Saturday afternoon, after a larger public rally to kick off her campaign was cancelled due to Covid.
#Green Party#French#Face Macron#Reuters#Ipsos#Les Republicains
Biden Approval Hits Historic Low, Poll Says

President Joe Biden’s approval rating has hit a new low as he wraps up his first year in office, according to a new poll. Biden, Trump Block Traffic on Road to the White House ]. Just 41% of Americans say they approve of the job Biden is doing as...
First lady of France to sue over Twitter rumours she is a man and called Jean-Michel Trogneux

The first lady of France has said that she will take legal action after rumours claiming that she was born as a man with the name Jean-Michel Trogneux circulated on French Twitter.French president Emmanuel Macron’s wife, 68-year-old Brigitte Macron, will sue the instigators of the bizarre conspiracy theory, Paris-based newspaper Le Figaro reported.The rumour started when right-wing journal Faits et Documents published an article in September claiming it had conducted a three-year investigation into Ms Macron, and that their theory was supported by many experts, according to CNews.On 10 December, the journalist who claimed to have “investigated” the claims —...
Chile's dark past hangs over presidential run-off

Andres Cohen bought his first cafe on Plaza Baquedano 18 years ago. The square in Santiago's city centre has traditionally been the focal point for important events - football wins, political rallies, a place of celebration. So it was a good money earner. But in the past two years, much...
New Hampshire Town Rejects Bid to Ban Use of Voting Machines

GREENLAND, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire town has resoundingly rejected a proposal to ban the use of voting machines and return to counting ballots by hand. Voters in the town of Greenland on Saturday defeated a citizen petition that would have stopped the use of voting machines in all local, state and federal elections. Seacoastonline.com reports the vote was 1,077 against to 120 in favor of the proposal.
Libya parliament says 'impossible' to hold presidential vote

A Libyan parliamentary committee said Wednesday that it has become “impossible” to hold a long-awaited presidential vote in two days as scheduled, in a major blow to international efforts to end a decade of chaos in the oil-rich country.It was the first official statement that the vote would not happen on Friday, although it had been widely expected amid mounting challenges and calls for a delay. For nearly a year, the election was the lynchpin of international efforts to bring peace to Libya, and many have warned that either scenario — holding the vote on time or postponing it...
French ski resorts face 'economic disaster' after Macron banned UK tourists over Omicron fears

French ski resort owners have told how they are facing 'economic disaster' after Emmanuel Macron decided to ban British tourists from entering the country. Macron said the move- which takes effect Saturday - will slow the spread of Omicron, but with the variant already widespread and making up a larger proportion of French cases than British, it appears to be more about politics than the pandemic.
Factbox: COVID-19 and the U.S. Courts - Challenges to Biden Vaccine Rules

(Reuters) - Courts have recently blocked many of the Biden administration's rules and regulations aimed at increasing U.S. vaccination against COVID-19, which has killed more than 800,000 Americans and weighs on economic growth. The vaccine requirements have been challenged by Republican state attorneys general, businesses and religious groups that alleged...
Biden Electric Vehicle Push Hits Setback in U.S Senate

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A bid by the White House to dramatically boost electric vehicle tax credits hit a major roadblock on Sunday when a key Senate Democrat said he would not support a $1.75 trillion domestic investment bill. West Virginia's Joe Manchin appeared to deal a fatal blow to President...
'Fed up' Latin American voters demand change

When Latin American voters went to the polls in 2021, they had an unambiguous message for the ruling elite: we've had enough. In Chile, the most recent example, none of the traditional centrist parties in government since the end of dictatorship 31 years ago made it to the presidential runoff election. Instead millennial, leftist outsider Gabriel Boric thumped a far-right rival on Sunday. Ecuador elected its first rightwing president in 14 years in April; Peru opted in June to make an unknown socialist rural schoolteacher its president; and Honduras ended 12 years of conservative National Party rule in November, electing its first woman leader.
Libya delays long-awaited election seen as key to peace

Authorities overseeing war-torn Libya's first presidential election have confirmed that holding it on Friday as scheduled is "impossible" and suggested a month-long delay. The vote was intended to mark a fresh start for the oil-rich North African country, a year after a landmark ceasefire and more than a decade after its 2011 revolt that toppled and killed dictator Moamer Kadhafi. But speculation of a delay had been mounting for weeks. There were bitter disputes over the vote's legal basis, the powers of the winner and the candidacies of several deeply divisive figures. On Wednesday, the chairman of the parliamentary committee overseeing the vote wrote to the assembly's speaker saying that "after consulting the technical, judicial and security reports, we inform you of the impossibility of holding the elections on the date of December 24, 2021".
