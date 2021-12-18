Several organizations host toy giveaways, Santa breakfasts and holiday food distribution events

Santa breakfast with Home Depot

ATLANTA, Ga. — Several metro Atlanta organizations are giving kids some much-needed cheery this holiday season with toy giveaways, food distribution and breakfasts with Santa Saturday.

MARTA’s Employees Charity Club hosted a drive-thru gift card giveaway for kids ages two to 10 at MARTA headquarters at 9 a.m. Families had to pre-register to participate in the 30-year-old tradition.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The South Fulton Police Department is hosting a Christmas breakfast and toy giveaway for 125 children at Welcome All Park. The event is from 9 -12 and features live music, food, games, a magician and appearances from Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus. The event is free for all who register for tickets.

Home Depot hosted a surprise breakfast with Santa event at the Westside Future Fund Headquarters Saturday morning. The families that were invited were selected to attend.

Pastor Troy is hosting a toy drive from 4:30 p.m. to 7: p.m. at Fairburn City Hall. The rapper is handing out more than 1,000 toys to children from all across metro Atlanta. The event is also accepting donations and new toys.

Hosea Helps is hosting its annual Christmas food distribution and toy giveaway a week early. The event is usually on Christmas day, but this year will be held Saturday from 10 to 2 p.m. in the Marshaling Lot at the Georgia World Congress Center.

“This historic pivot empower parents facing financial challenges to provide a happy dignified Christmas filled with hot, wholesome food and toys for their children on Christmas Day!” organizers said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

DeKalb county is hosting it’s annual holiday food distribution Saturday beginning at 9 a.m. at the following locations:

New Birth Missionary Baptist Church – 6400 Woodrow Rd., Stonecrest, GA 30038

• Shy Temple CME Church, 2030 Wesley Chapel Road, Decatur, GA 30035

• Big Miller Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 3800 Big Miller Grove Way, Stonecrest, GA 30038

• Berean Christian Church, 2201 Young Road, Stone Mountain, GA 30088

• Rehoboth Baptist Church, 2997 Lawrenceville Hwy., Tucker, GA 30084

• The Covenant Church, 1700 Corey Blvd., Decatur, GA 30032

• Saint Phillip AME, 240 Candler Rd. SE, Atlanta, GA 30317

Excel Church is also giving away hundreds of boxes of groceries from 10 - 12 p.m. at 1151 Flat Shoals Road in Conyers/ Boxes include fresh meat, produce and household products.

©2021 Cox Media Group