Texas Woman Killed and Dismembered By Husband in Motel Room After She Told Police He Molested a Young Boy

 4 days ago

BigStock

A Texas woman was brutally butchered by her estranged husband in a motel room after she reported him to the police for allegedly molesting a young boy.

Sean Dacko Preston, 47, has been charged with murder in the death of his wife. The Houston Police Department says he also dismembered her body.

The pair were in the process of getting divorced.They have three children together.

His wife, Keysha Preston,41 allegedly witnessed him sexually abusing a young male relative. She immediately reported him to the authorities, who then interviewed him about the allegations. Police say the boy first told Keysha about the abuse and that Preston usually touched him inappropriately when he was drunk. Keysha was doubtful at first until she witnessed the abuse with her own eyes.

When interviewed, Preston told the police that she made the allegations up and that she "likes to call in false CPS reports in hopes to stop the divorce."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19yZbc_0dQVwTwg00
Sean Preston

Sean killed his wife the day before Thanksgiving "by unknown manner and means." Her body has not been found, but the evidence points to her dismemberment.

He allegedly chopped her body up and stuffed it in a suitcase or duffle bag to remove it from the facility undetected. Keysha's body has not yet been found, but authorities say they still have a bevy of evidence indicating her husband killed her.

Surveillance footage from the motel shows him and a woman entering his motel room together on Nov. 24. Hours later, he is seen exiting the room carrying "what appeared to be heavy bags to his car," The Houston Chronicle reports.

"He had a difficult time getting the suitcase or duffle bag on wheels down the stairs and had to use both hands to lift it into the trunk of the car," the search warrant reportedly states.

He is away from the motel room for about an hour before he returns, carrying the same bags. Officers say upon his return, the bags appeared to be much lighter. His wife was not seen leaving the motel room.

Her family was worried when she did not show up for Thanksgiving dinner. She was reported missing by a family member on Nov. 29 after an unnamed person called him and said Sean had confessed to his wife's murder after asking for a "throw down vehicle" and "muriatic acid."

The family met up with him, without the items requested, and questioned him after Sean showed up with a scratched-up face as if he'd been in her fight.

"If you don't want to end up like Keysha then keep your mouth shut," he reportedly said to the family member.

Her family is devastated.

“Just remember she was a loving woman," Scheryl Blakes, Keysha's mother, told KHOU “That’s unbelievable, I birthed that girl for 9 months," she said.

