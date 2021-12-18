ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calabasas, CA

Kris Jenner Sweetly Holds Granddaughter Dream, 5, Arriving To A Christmas Shoot – Photos

By Erin Silvia
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mgxkE_0dQVvzxb00
BACKGRID

Kris Jenner wore a stylish black coat and boots when she arrived at a Calabasas location with an adorable Dream Kardashian to reportedly take family photos for Christmas.

Kris Jenner, 66, and her granddaughter Dream Kardashian, 5, shared a sweet moment on Dec. 17 when they were photographed in Calabasas, CA. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and the daughter of her son Rob Kardashian, 34, were photographed walking outside a location where they were reportedly taking part in a photoshoot for the holidays. Kris wore a fashionable black jacket, leggings, and boots while Dream, whom she was holding, wore a white tank top with colorful patterns, pink and gray camouflaged pants, and black, white, and yellow Nike sneakers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rO4nO_0dQVvzxb00
Kris Jenner and Dream Kardashian at a location for a Christmas photo shoot. (BACKGRID)

The doting grandmother also wore sunglasses and a black face mask as her signature short hairstyle was on full display. The tot had some of her long hair up in a small side ponytail while the rest was down, and they both appeared happy to be together.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hvBrG_0dQVvzxb00
Kris Jenner showing off a stylish outfit. (BACKGRID)

After the photoshoot was over, Kris was photographed outside again, but the time she was wearing a black bouclé unisex onesie from her daughter Kim Kardashian‘s SKIMS collection. She paired the comfortable-looking outfit with fuzzy white slippers as the hood on her top was over her head. She also carried a Hermes handbag and had the same sunglasses and face mask on as she did before as she hopped into her Rolls Royce and drove away.

Although it hasn’t been confirmed that Kris and Dream’s appearance at the Calabasas location was for a family holiday card, it’s definitely a good possibility. They are known for usually revealing gorgeous holiday card photos that show their growing family every year, even though they’ve previously admitted it can be tough bringing everyone together at one time for the photoshoots.

When the family isn’t busy posing for photo shoots, they’re busy filming their upcoming reality show for Hulu. After ending their popular KUWTK series earlier this year, some of the KarJenners decided to take part in this new show, but according to one source, Rob isn’t one of them.

“Rob will NOT be appearing in their Hulu show because he does not want his life or the life of his daughter to be a part of it. Everyone respects this decision,” a source EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife in Nov. “Doing the show with E! caused him nothing but pain and hardships as he had several hospitalizations,” the source continued while also adding part of those included “court battles” with his ex and Dream’s mom, Blac Chyna.

Comments / 24

Bo Manley
4d ago

warning this advertising was paid for by the Trashians and distributed by their press agents

Reply
9
Gwendolyn Foster
4d ago

Dream is Absolutely gorgeous,,an looks just like Rob,an the KARDASHIANS..,,THANK YOU JESUS..LOVE YOU GUYS..💕🌹

Reply(1)
9
Brenda Nelson
4d ago

This family is so phony I don’t care about them people who has time for them 🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️

Reply(2)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
HollywoodLife

Dream Kardashian Tattles On North & Psalm West For Touching Kim’s Xmas Decor

Dream Kardashian didn’t hesitate to give up her cousins, while Kim questioned them about why they were playing with an Elf on the Shelf. Kids getting into mischief is as much a part of the holidays as spending time with family. Dream Kardashian, 5, and her cousins Psalm, 2, and North West, 8, got into some of Kim Kardashian‘s Christmas decorations, and Dream had no qualms on blaming her cousins for getting into the decor. Kim shared her sweet, parental interrogation on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday November 1.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kanye West Looks Sad At Basketball Game After Posting Kiss Photo With Kim Kardashian

Kanye West looked somber as he sat court side at the NBA game on the same day he posted the sweet throwback of him and ex Kim Kardashian. Kanye West, 44, appeared to look sad while attending an LA Lakers and Sacramento Kings game at Staples Center. The Yeezy rapper was sitting on the floor for the NBA game on Friday, Nov. 27, but seemed to have other things on his mind: likely Kim Kardashian, 41. Kanye’s outfit appeared to match his mood, as he opted to go with an all black leather outfit including an oversized leather jacket, snow pants, boots and a baseball cap.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Take Photos With Fan On Breakfast Date At The Beverly Hills Hotel

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson enjoyed a morning breakfast date at the iconic Beverly Hills Hotel, and happily took selfies with a music journalist!. Kim Kardashian, 41, and Pete Davidson, 28, were spotted on yet another date! The SKIMS founder and Saturday Night Live actor enjoyed a ritzy breakfast at the Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Nov. 27 — just two days after Thanksgiving. While paparazzi didn’t seem to catch the new couple heading into the iconic Los Angeles spot, music journalist Paul Barewijk recognized the two and asked for a selfie.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Calabasas, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Life and Style Weekly

The Next Kylie Jenner? Travis Barker’s Daughter Alabama Reveals She’s Launching a Makeup Line

A mogul in the making? Travis Barker‘s daughter, Alabama Barker, revealed she’s launching a makeup line!. “If you made a makeup line, I would literally buy every product x2,” one fan commented on a since-deleted TikTok on Tuesday, November 30. “I am, babe,” Alabama, 16, replied with several cute emojis. “Bama’s future: the [studio], a makeup line and big bands,” another fan wrote — and the teenager “liked it.”
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kris Jenner
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Dream Kardashian
Person
Blac Chyna
Person
Rob Kardashian
Life and Style Weekly

North West Shows Off Insane Purse Collection Amid Social Media Drama: ‘These Are My Bags’

Moved on? North West showed off her purse collection in a new TikTok video just three days after going live on the platform without permission. In the now-deleted video, North, 8, scanned over her colorful array of handbags, adding the sparkle filter to the video for some pizzazz. Of all her purses, some of the most unique included a glittering pizza and a multi-colored teddy bear with a chain strap.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Had Their First Night Out Together Since She Started Dating Pete Davidson

When tragedy strikes, family members can often find a way to put their differences aside and come together. That was definitely the case for Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, who reunited for their late friend and collaborator Virgil Abloh’s final Louis Vuitton runway show last night. Kardashian, who’s been dating Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson for roughly one month, and West were joined by their eldest daughter, North West, and a friend of the former couple snapped a photo of the trio at the gorgeous and touching event, honoring one of fashion’s most visionary designers. Businessman Richie Akiva took to his...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Marie Claire

North West and Penelope Disick Made the Cutest TikTok Together

Cousins North West and Penelope Disick are the best of friends, and it's actually the cutest thing ever. The 8 and 9-year-old spend tons of time having fun together, and for their latest pastime, they recorded an adorable TikTok to viral song "Meet Me at Our Spot" by THE ANXIETY, WILLOW and Tyler Cole.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kardashian Family#Christmas#Photo Shoots#Nike#Kuwtk
Black Hills Pioneer

Kylie Jenner enjoys low-key baby shower at Khloe Kardashian's new home

Kylie Jenner enjoyed a low-key baby shower at Khloe Kardashian's new home over the weekend. The 24-year-old star is expecting her second child with Travis Scott - with whom she already has three-year-old daughter Stormi - and she celebrated with her family and some close friends as her due date approaches.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

North West got in trouble with Kim Kardashian for this TikTok

Kim Kardashian was unhappy with daughter North West after she gave a house tour on TikTok live. After the Keeping Up With The Kardashians mother/daughter duo set up a joint TikTok account last month, fans have been loving all the sweet insights into eight-year-old North's life. From the dancing to...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

How Scott Disick Feels About Spending Christmas With Kourtney Kardashian, Travis & The Kids

Amid Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s engagement, Scott Disick has plans to spend Christmas with his ex and kids. The holidays really are just about coming together, aren’t they? Scott Disick plans to put his feelings aside about his ex Kourtney Kardashian‘s engagement to Travis Barker and will spend Christmas with the family and his kids Reign, 6, Penelope, 9, and Mason, 11, whom he shares with Kourtney. A source close to the family revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Scott is going have to “make this work,” as Kourtney and Travis are engaged.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Life and Style Weekly

Feeling Merry! Rob Kardashian Makes Rare Appearance in Now-Deleted Family Christmas Video With Kourtney

’Tis the season! Rob Kardashian made a rare appearance in a family Christmas video with sister Kourtney Kardashian in a now-deleted clip from Kylie Jenner’s TikTok. The adorable 23-second video shared by a Kardashian Instagram fan page on Thursday, December 9, showed Kourtney, 42, dressed in turquoise sweatpants and a matching sweatshirt. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star kept things festive while wearing reindeer antlers as she held a pony stick toy while walking around what appeared to be 24-year-old Kylie’s home.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Khloe Kardashian Confesses She’s A ‘Strict’ Parent & Lives By A ‘Militant’ Schedule

Khloe Kardashian believes in keeping a ‘strict’ routine for daughter True — but not all of her famous siblings are as disciplined of parents. Khloe Kardashian, 37, has a strict parenting strategy. The reality star offered a peek into how she raises daughter True Thompson, 3, during the Mom Confessions segment of the Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday, Nov. 30. “I have a schedule,” said Khloe, who shares True with on/off beau Tristan Thompson, 30. “I’m very militant with how I parent True. I believe that a schedule saves everything.” The star went on to knock some of her famous family’s parenting skills, saying, “Not all of my siblings are the same. I will not tell you which ones.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
114K+
Followers
12K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy