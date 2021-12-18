ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The DIY Cookie Ornaments Adorning Hearts, Homes This Christmas

By PR Newswire
 4 days ago

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- There's an extra sparkle on the Christmas tree this year, and it's made of cookies, painting, and a whole lot of holiday cheer. DecoCookies' brand-new DIY Cookie Ornaments are adorning the homes and hearts of thousands this season. With fun, mess-free, and simple crafting designs, it's no surprise why.

The family-friendly DIY Cookie Ornaments kits allow users of all skill levels to create their own cookie ornaments in two simple steps: painting pre-decorated Christmas cookies with edible paints, and then using gold ribbon to transform their cookies into ornaments.

They are the latest creation from DecoCookies, North America's premier hand-decorated cookies company, which combined its widely popular Paint Your Own Cookies with the classic Christmas traditions of cookie decorating and homemade ornaments.

"Making cherished memories with loved ones means so much during the holidays," said DecoCookies founder Chef Eliana Campos Berry, who grew the company out of her home kitchen. "We want to give families a reason to enjoy their time together and be reminded of it over the whole season. DIY Cookie Ornaments are a natural way to achieve this."

Already the kits are proving to be a hit this year. Within a month of their soft launch at the DecoCookies Amazon Store and select Costco Wholesale stores, the kits have sold out.

"It's truly inspiring," said Eliana. "Whenever families see the cookie ornaments they made on the Christmas tree, they'll be reminded of the joy they created together this season."

Learn more at www.decocookies.com .

About DecoCookies

DecoCookies grew from the home of self-taught chef and artist Eliana Campos Berry into the largest decorated cookie company in North America, hand-crafting over 70,000 cookies daily through a remarkable baking process that integrates home traditions with cutting-edge technology, creativity, and innovation. DecoCookies has innovated an expansive array of collections and new cookie products like Paint Your Own Cookies and DIY Cookie Ornaments, Mug Hugger cookies, Clean Label cookies, and Chocolate cookies. DecoCookies always bakes with the highest quality ingredients, and never with artificial flavors, artificial fillers, or nut allergens.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-diy-cookie-ornaments-adorning-hearts-homes-this-christmas-301447755.html

SOURCE DecoCookies

