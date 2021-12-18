ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Louisiana education board scraps $120K consulting contract

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s top school board has rejected a $120,000 no-bid contract pushed by state Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley that helped spark a legislative auditor’s investigation and drew complaints it was mishandled.

The Advocate reports that the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education refused to approve that contract and two others, with four members supporting approval and five members opposed.

The agreement, entered into by the education department in September, has been financing the review of academic improvement plans by about 190 public school districts and schools in the wake of classroom problems triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

Those reviews could be halted indefinitely even though state officials hoped to have them finished and posted for the public by the end of the month. Also, the state has already paid $60,000 of the amount due and the other $60,000 is due shortly.

The $120,000 contract didn’t require a public bid process, according to the education department, because it fell under emergency contracting rules issued by Gov. John Bel Edwards because of the pandemic.

The issue has sparked controversy for weeks because board President Sandy Holloway said she was caught off guard by the emergency agreement and should have had a chance to review it before it was finalized.

After learning about the contract, Holloway and the full board asked Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack to investigate emergency contracts issued by the state Department of Education. That probe by the auditor is expected to last at least until January, according to the newspaper.

Board member Jim Garvey, from Metairie, said he did not think it was a good idea for the board to approve the contracts in dispute in the middle of the investigation by the legislative auditor. But Ronnie Morris, a board member from Baton Rouge, said it made no sense to delay action on the agreements because it could impact needed services for students.

Beyond the lack of notification to the board president, the contract also is controversial because it went to a newly formed company, Invicta Consulting LLC. The firm’s CEO is Sharmayne Rutledge, a former top official of the East Baton Rouge Parish School District.

Rutledge was formerly supervised by Quentina Timoll, chief of staff for the education department who was heavily involved in the contract process, according to The Advocate. Timoll defended Rutledge’s hiring, saying she’s well-suited for the job of reviewing school turnaround plans because of her 17 years as an educator.

“We have been faithful stewards of public funds,” Timoll said. She added that the contract followed “standard operating procedure.”

But Shan Davis, executive director of the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education, said she determined the board had approved up to 40 emergency contracts that should have first been reviewed by board president Holloway.

Department officials replied that before Brumley became superintendent, contracts were handled in a similar fashion, without controversy.

Other agreements rejected by the board were a $2.8 million amendment to an existing accounting firm contract that involved working with non-public schools grappling with the pandemic’s academic impact and a $68,500 agreement with a consulting firm to help review Louisiana’s accountability system.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Alabama city announces new police chief to fill vacancy

CITRONELLE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama city will have a new police chief next month after a four month search that began shortly after the previous chief resigned. Citronelle Mayor Jason String, in a Facebook post Wednesday, announced that he and the City Council had selected Chris McLean to replace John Norris, who resigned Sept. 1, WKRG-TV reported.
ALABAMA STATE
The Associated Press

Phoenix attorney put on probation for evictions cases

PHOENIX (AP) — A Phoenix real estate attorney has been disciplined for filing eviction cases last year against Arizona renters who were protected by the federal CARES Act. The Arizona Republic reported this week that Scott Clark can continue to practice during a one-year professional probation for filing evictions against protected renters.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
State
Louisiana State
City
Metairie, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
Education
Local
Louisiana Government
Baton Rouge, LA
Government
City
Baton Rouge, LA
The Associated Press

Solitary confinement in Oregon prisons challenged

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A new legal challenge seeks to curtail the use of solitary confinement as discipline in Oregon prisons. The Oregon Justice Resource Center argues the practice is cruel and unusual punishment in violation of the U.S. Constitution. The center asked the state appeals court Wednesday for...
OREGON STATE
The Associated Press

Feds: Missouri gun law poses `clear and substantial threat’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri law forbidding local police from enforcing federal gun laws is hampering efforts to protect the public, federal authorities say. A blistering court brief filed Tuesday by the U.S. Department of Justice outlines multiple examples. The brief said that after an Independence police officer was killed in a shootout in September, state law enforcement initially refused routine federal assistance in tracing the murder weapon, The Kansas City Star reported.
MISSOURI STATE
The Associated Press

Infrastructure bill to aid US tribes with water, plumbing

WARM SPRINGS, Ore. (AP) — Erland Suppah Jr. doesn’t trust what comes out of his faucet. Each week, Suppah and his girlfriend haul a half-dozen large jugs of water from a distribution center run by the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs to their apartment for everything from drinking to cooking to brushing their teeth for their family of five. It’s the only way they feel safe after countless boil-water notices and weekslong shutoffs on a reservation struggling with bursting pipes, failing pressure valves and a geriatric water treatment plant.
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

689K+
Followers
365K+
Post
313M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy