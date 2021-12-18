Reese Witherspoon Glitters in a Little Black Fendi Dress & Strappy Heels on ‘Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

Reese Witherspoon sparkled last night in NY in a darling Fendi mini dress and black strappy heels on the “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The “Legally Blonde” actress talked and laughed with host Jimmy Fallon, all while dressed in a shimmery fabric that certainly had audiences glued to the television. The short, sparkly little number had long sleeves and a reflective sheen that dazzled under the bright studio lights. The eye-catching dress is one of many in the newest winter capsule collection released by Fendi under creative director Kim Jones. The collection features a plethora of looks from marbled shoulder bags to velvet arrangements made just in time for your next Christmas party. The bodycon dress on Witherspoon incorporated a blueish-black sheen that refracts in the light. The silhouette is warmed right up thanks to a high neckline, which was accentuated simply with two silver rings.

Witherspoon continued with a minimized effect, pairing the glitzy ensemble with black heels on her feet. The shoes have an open-toe front and a thin strap securing the heel in place. The shoes are a must-have closet staple for any shoe lover because they go with almost any outfit. The black color of the shoe is understated and doesn’t take away from the glitz and glam up top.

The glittery outfit is not only perfect for her appearance on the show, but for any holiday gathering . It’s a festive twist on your normal glamour, bringing surprising colors and expert tailoring to an otherwise understated look.

