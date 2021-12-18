Ughh Last Minute Shopping? Here are the Capital Region Store Hours

Today, in partnership with Newsweek magazine, BrandSpark International announced a special edition of its BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards (BMTAs) highlighting the most trusted grocery stores as voted by American shoppers. BrandSpark surveyed 3,200 Americans to capture their real opinions of what Grocery Store brands they trust the most. Trust leaders were identified in 32 categories, including the Top 5 grocery retailers nationally and in four major regions, by store format, and across 22 attributes that drive trust. Knowing which grocers other Americans trust can help you navigate the options during this busiest grocery shopping time of the year.
