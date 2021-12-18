Ughh Last Minute Shopping? Here are the Capital Region Store Hours

As the years go by, I've found that the holidays are a lot less stressful when I can limit my shopping to online purchases and one or two store visits. When I do shop in a store, I try to choose one that has good deals and a variety of merchandise for everyone on my gift list. One of my faithful standbys is BJ’s, that mega-wholesaler where no one leaves with only one item. If you're like me, you'll want to know BJ's holiday hours so you’re prepared on Christmas Eve, just in case you need something at the last minute — especially since this place is a must-stop for everything on your holiday shopping list.

