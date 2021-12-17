ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Browns Game Against Raiders Postponed

By D.L. Hughley
 6 days ago

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

After being hesitant for quite a while, the NFL has decided to move the game involving the Cleveland Browns and Las Vegas Raiders after an ever-increasing number of Browns players and coaches have been tested positive with COVID-19.

It got to a point where the third-string quarterback got to get called into playing as both the starting and backup QB got hit with COVID.

Now, instead of playing on Dec. 18 at 4:30 p.m., both the Browns and Raiders will play against each other on Dec. 20 at 5 p.m.

The news was reported by both CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson and ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Twitter.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

Here are the Cleveland Browns who tested positive this week:

HC Kevin Stefanski

Acting RB Coach Ryan Cordell

QB Baker Mayfield

WR Jarvis Landry

CB Troy Hill

DT Malik McDowell

DE Ifeadi Odenigbo

S John Johnson

TE Austin Hooper

TE Ross Travis

OT Jedrick Wills

G Wyatt Teller

G Drew Forbes

DE Tak McKinley

WR Jojo Natson

S Ronnie Harrison

QB Case Keenum

S Grant Delpit

CB A.J. Green

LB Jacob Phillips

DE Jadeveon Clowney

The move to reschedule the game will now give the Browns more time to prepare and see who is available to play or even rejoin the team.

It also puts an end to the game being known as the “Greed Bowl” after the NFL was resistant in postponing the matchup for several days.

Browns Game Against Raiders Postponed was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

