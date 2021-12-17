ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearfield, PA

Clearfield man charged with multiple drug violations

By Aaron Marrie
 6 days ago

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – A Clearfield man is being charged after police say they seized multiple drugs from his home on Sept. 29, 2021.

Larry Rubly Jr., 49 was arraigned Friday, Dec. 17, and is currently behind bars for multiple felony and misdemeanor drugs.

The Attorney General’s office’s state narcotics agents seized 10 ounces of suspected methamphetamine, THC wax, one and a half pounds of marijuana, two grams of suspected heroin, and $7,151 in cash. The Attorney General’s office said $250 of the money had been used in prior controlled drug buys.

A preliminary hearing for Rubly Jr. is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. He is currently being held at Clearfield County Prison and bail was set at $250,000.

WTAJ

WTAJ

