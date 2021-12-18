ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Fat Tony - Private Life Tour

skiddle.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article8:00pm til 3:00am (last entry 11:30pm) DJ Fat Tony is bringing his Private Life tour to 54 on Sunday 19th December!. DJ...

www.skiddle.com

Boston Globe

Juggling college and band life, Melt graduates to tour headliner

Melt, a six-piece pop-jazz group, is finishing up its first headlining tour, but not before performing a sold-out date at Brighton Music Hall Friday night. The group originated in 2017 as part of Veronica Stewart-Frommer’s and Eric Gabriel’s high school senior project. Vocalist Stewart-Frommer, now a senior at Tufts University, and vocalist and keys player Gabriel hail from New York City. They got four friends to join them to record a song and video, and the result was a surprise success. That single, “Sour Candy,” peaked at No. 5 on Billboard’s US Viral 50 Chart that same year and has since amassed over 6 million streams on Spotify.
BRIGHTON, MA
skiddle.com

PIANO WORKS WEST END // EVERY SATURDAY

11:00pm til 3:00am (last entry 12:00am) This event occurred in December 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. Situated in the heart of Central London, Piano Works West End brings you a Boasting 2 piano vocalists and accompanying musicians that form a 6-piece band, every night plays host a non-stop repertoire of music decided by the audience. On each individually designed table, a set of song request slips can be found. Write your song request on these slips and the musicians will perform.
MUSIC
skiddle.com

Armchair Soul Sessions Xmas Special w/Disco Freaks, Free Entry

Armchair Rooftop Soul Sessions gets its Xmas D-I-S-C-O on, as good time vinyl slinging duo DISCO FREAKS take you to the Studio 54 Church, Free Entry. DISCO FREAKS HOST OUR XMAS SPECIAL! Sun Dec 19 - The Armchair Rooftop Soul Sessions gets its Xmas D-I-S-C-O seriously on, as good time vinyl slinging duo - DISCO FREAKS take you to the Studio 54 Church of sound for an all day Xmas get down, Free Entry up on the heated n' covered roof at The CLF Art Lounge & Roof Garden.
MUSIC
skiddle.com

A Night of Reggae

7:00pm til 11:00pm (last entry 9:30pm) Enjoy an evening of classic reggae performed by a live band.
MUSIC
Person
Tom Buck
skiddle.com

Deptford Dub Club: Neville King Xmas Special

The Deptford Dub Club plays the best in music of Jamaican origin in traditional Soundsystem style.The D.D.C. features heritage Selectors monthly. This event occurred in December 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. The Deptford Dub Club will be seeing in the festive season in...
MUSIC
skiddle.com

Hare And Hounds

Keziasoul returns to the Hare & Hounds for another live show on Monday 20th December.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Ice-T & Coco’s Daughter Gives Twerk Lessons To Her Grandma On Instagram

As noted in her Instagram bio, 42-year-old Coco Austin is a “super mom” to her daughter, Chanel, which means the two spend plenty of time together. The Los Angeles native frequently shares content with her daughter on social media, and over the weekend, the young girl’s grandma even got in on the fun.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood delivers unexpected news and fans are so sad

Carrie Underwood's exciting update on her much-loved activewear brand, CALIA, was tainted with something unexpected on Friday, when she revealed her new winter range, would be her last. The star looked glowing in new snapshots promoting the line and all the new holiday collection pieces. But fans were saddened to...
BEAUTY & FASHION
TMZ.com

Candace Parker Reveals Her Wife Is Pregnant, 'It's Surreal!'

Candace Parker says she and her wife have a baby on the way ... revealing Tuesday her partner, Anya Petrakova, is pregnant!!!. The WNBA superstar shared the awesome news on her social media page ... gushing over Anya on their wedding anniversary while calling the pregnancy "surreal." "I LOVE YOU🐞,"...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Tina Turner’s Children: Meet Her 4 Kids, Including Her Late Son Craig

The ‘Queen of Rock n’ Roll’ is the mother of four boys, two adopted and two biological. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner’s her sons here!. Tina Turner is one of the most influential voices in rock and pop music. Tina’s career has lasted over 60 years. After she initially got recognition in the 1960’s, she embarked on a solo career in the late 70s, and her songs (like “What’s Love Got To Do With It” and “Proud Mary”) have become classics, celebrated across generations. The now 82-year-old singer’s life has been well-documented, including her allegedly abusive relationship with Ike Turner, whom she also performed with. She had one son when she was just 18, and another during her relationship with Ike. While married to Ike, she also adopted his two sons from past relationships and cared for them even after the split. In 1986, she started a relationship with German music executive Erwin Bach, and the two tied the knot over 20 years after meeting in July 2013. Her four sons’ father Ike died in 2007 at age 76. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner’s kids here.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Chris Noth, 67, Kisses Wife Tara Wilson, 39, At ‘And Just Like That’ Premiere — PDA Photos

The ‘And Just Like That…’ premiere was date night for Chris Noth and Tara Wilson! The two packed on the PDA on the red carpet. Chris Noth and his wife, Tara Wilson, looked so in love while walking the red carpet at the premiere of his show, And Just Like That…, in New York City on Dec. 8. The two shared a kiss for the cameras as they posed for photos at the event. Tara looked stunning in her plunging red mini dress and silver shoes, while Chris was handsome in a blue suit.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Another Netflix Reality Couple Is Divorcing

Another member of Netflix's My Unorthodox Life cast is heading towards a divorce. Elite World Group CEO Julia Haart and tech entrepreneur Silvio Scaglia Haart have been leading separate lives despite working together, sources told Page Six on Monday. My Unorthodox Life centers on Haart and her family after she left the Orthodox Jewish community she was raised in.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Katherine Heigl shares first photos of her adopted daughter on her 13th birthday

Katherine Heigl has marked her daughter’s 13th birthday by sharing a series of photographs, including some she received before the adoption process was complete.The 27 Dresses star posted the photos of her and husband Josh Kelley’s adopted daughter, Nancy Leugh Mi-Eun, growing up over the past 13 years on Instagram.She explained that the first two photos in the series were the first time they saw Nancy, also known as Naleigh, before she was flown from Seoul to Los Angeles.Photos of Naleigh as a toddler, a young girl and then as a newly-fledged teenager were also included in the series.Heigl...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Real Housewives of Atlanta' Star Welcomes New Baby

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Falynn Pina has welcomed her fourth child. According to E! News, Pina gave birth to a baby girl in late November. She shares the newborn with her fiance, Jaylan Banks. On Friday, Nov. 26, Pina gave birth to daughter Emma Sang Pina. Banks told E!...
CELEBRITIES

