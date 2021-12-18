ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ya Nan's Big Xmas Quiz

skiddle.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article6:00pm til 11:30pm (last entry 7:30pm) SHE'S BACK! Ya Nan returns with her LEGENDARY Xmas Quiz this December and we couldn't be more ready! 🎄👵. 👵🎄 IYA QUEEN! 🎄👵 Long time no see! Ya Nan's back this Xmas, so no doubt she's already...

www.skiddle.com

skiddle.com

The Big Fat Christmas Quiz at The Old Crown

Santa Claus is kindly taking the time to stop off in Digbeth for a Big Fat Christmas Quiz at The Old Crown. Santa Claus is kindly taking the time to stop off in Digbeth for a Big Fat Christmas Quiz at The Old Crown. Save yourself the quiz game arguments...
skiddle.com

Nico’s Xmas All-Dayer

1:00pm til 1:00am (last entry 4:00pm) With access to thousands of events, the word on the best upcoming festivals and even a range of hotels and restaurants to book, we challenge you not to enjoy your weekends once you've joined skiddle.com.
skiddle.com

I Love Music Quiz - Xmas Special

6:00pm til 11:30pm (last entry 7:30pm) I LOVE MUSIC QUIZ is getting a Christmas overhaul this December! The ultimate night for music lovers & quiz fanatics alike!. Customer reviews of I Love Music Quiz - Xmas Special. Average rating:. 100%. Music. Venue. Prices. Atmosphere. Login to leave a review. Login.
Cosmopolitan

Meghan Markle looks unrecognisable on a solo Christmas shopping trip

Despite a lot of Covid uncertainty currently playing out, we're still trying our best to remain festive and get into the spirit of Christmas – a huge part of which is buying special gifts and tokens for loved ones, to show how much you care. The same goes for Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, who was spotted Christmas shopping last week whilst adopting a very incognito look.
Upworthy

Gay Pastor dresses in drag to lead church service, says it 'is a theological reflection on joy'

A Lutheran church in Chicago stepped up its inclusivity game big time earlier this month when it celebrated "rejoice Sunday" by welcoming its newly ordained gay pastor to lead the congregation in drag. St. Luke's Lutheran Church of Logan Square proudly took to Facebook on December 13 to share photographs of pastor Aaron Musser leading the service while dressed in a white dress and a blonde wig. "Today, we consider what it might be like to have a dress rehearsal for the kind of joy awaiting us on the other side of Advent. It’s been so hard to know what that joy will be because it’s been so long since some of us have been joyful. It’s been a difficult and tiring couple of years," Musser said in the Facebook post explaining why he decided to dress in drag for the service.
The Big Lead

'Wheel of Fortune' Rocked By Controversy

Tuesday's Wheel of Fortune ended in controversy as a contestant lost the bonus round on a technicality, missing out on a brand new Audi in the process. Many fans are upset by the decision while others side with the show. The TBL Slack channel was among the places where people disagreed. Below are arguments for and against the show's decision.
The Independent

Nightmare AirBnB that allegedly promised NYC skyline view is actually a room at the back of a restaurant

One Tiktoker has uploaded videos of her recent bizarre Airbnb stay, which includes staying in a room with views onto a restaurant's dining floor.With the viral video, uploaded on Monday, Desiree Baker (@desireerosebaker) writes: “How is this legal you literally cannot make this up, I can open the window and touch their table,” she said as she filmed footage of her room being right against a dining table with two patrons enjoying dinner. Ms Baker shows the photos of the room she allegedly booked on the hosting platform, which includes a simple white-painted room with a wooden headboard above the...
E! News

Mariah Carey’s Card From 10-Year-Old Daughter Monroe Cannon Will Melt Your Heart

Watch: Mariah Carey Opens Up About Supporting Britney Spears. It's the most wonderful time of the year—and for Mariah Carey, her daughter's gift is proof. The Queen of Christmas, who shares 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-husband Nick Cannon, recently took to Twitter to proudly show off a heartwarming card she received from her daughter in celebration of a music milestone.
SPY

Gifting on a Budget: The Best $5 Christmas Gifts for Everyone on Your List

You’ve only got a few days left to shop the best Christmas gifts of the year, and make sure everyone on your list has something great under the tree. Most shipping deadlines have passed, but you can still get great gifts from retailers that specialize in fast, expedited shipping like Amazon. As always, we’re here to help you with any and all things gift giving, from nabbing that must-have tech gift of the year to finding the perfect gift for your dad. Sometimes, however, the perfect gift is expensive, especially if you’re looking for that “perfect” gift for everyone on your list....
realitytitbit.com

What is Kim Fields net worth?

The Real Housewives star Kim Fields is starring in a new movie this Christmas, but what is her net worth?. Season 14 of RHOA is slowly approaching, with new cast members on the scene, and Porsha and Cynthia confirming their exits. Kim fields left the show back in 2015, after a short-lived role.
HipHopDX.com

50 Cent Reveals His Celebrity Crush As He Ponders New Show: 'She Was Just It'

50 Cent may be in a relationship with Cuban Linx, but an old crush refuses to die. On Tuesday (December 21), the television mogul shared a throwback photo of five members of The Cosby Show cast, which included Phylicia Rashad, the family matriarch. At the same time, he pondered doing an updated version of the classic sitcom.
SPY

The Best Christmas Gifts on Amazon for Quick and Easy Holiday Shopping

The holidays are the one time of year when you have to buy presents for multiple people all at once. It can be overwhelming to go to a million stores or websites in your limited free time, so why not use Amazon as your one-stop-shop for the best Christmas gifts? While Amazon is great for last-minute purchases since they offer super fast shipping on so many items, the biggest perk is the wide variety of options to choose from. While most businesses tend to focus on one product category or theme, Amazon allows you to shop for nearly anything, all in...
realitytitbit.com

Have Chantel and Pedro got a divorce post-The Family Chantel filming?

Chantel and Pedro, who usually share glimpses of their relationship on The Family Chantel, have been airing their issues on TLC. From whether he was unfaithful, to questions about a possible divorce, fans have serious concerns. The couple went from strength to strength on 90 Day Fiance, before Chantel decided...
The Independent

Woman reveals her bosses’ very different reactions to news she needed time off to care for dying sister

A make-up artist and TikTok personality has revealed how she quit her job because of a boss’ reaction to her visiting her dying sister in hospital. Hillary Zinks told BuzzFeed in an interview last month that she was working on the set of a TV series as a make-up and effects artist when she received a call about her sister, who had just been declared brain dead.The TikTokker was also working at a local resort as a waitress – which she quit after comparing the reactions of her two bosses to her sister’s hospitalisation. While the boss of the TV...
