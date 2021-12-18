ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recall effort against Seattle City Council's Kshama Sawant defeated

By KOMO News Staff
WLOS.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEATTLE (KOMO) - The effort to recall controversial Seattle City Councilwoman Kshama Sawant from office has been defeated, final results posted Friday by the King County Elections Office show. Thursday was the last day for the office to count all of the ballots...

wlos.com

seattlemet.com

Kshama Sawant's Get Out the Vote Campaign Decided the Recall Election

So there was no recall after all. On Friday, King County Elections certified that Seattle City Council member Kshama Sawant had defeated the attempt to remove her from office. It was a narrow triumph—just 310 more District 3 voters bubbled "no" in a 41,000-plus vote election—but the socialist could once again shout out her support from "working class people" as last-minute ballots went her way. "We did not back down," she said during a victory speech before results were officially official.
SEATTLE, WA
kion546.com

Socialist Seattle City Councilmember survives recall attempt

SEATTLE (AP) — Voters in Seattle have retained socialist Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant, the controversial lawmaker and long-time foe of hometown tech giant Amazon. Sawant had faced a recall effort. King County Elections on Friday officially certified the Dec. 7 recall election, showing Sawant narrowly prevailing with 50.4% voting “no” on the recall question and 49.6% people casting “yes” ballots. Sawant, a 48-year-old economics professor, is the longest-tenured council member in Seattle. By surviving the recall effort she gave a boost to the beleaguered left wing in liberal Seattle, which was bruised in last month’s general election when business-friendly candidates won the mayor’s office and a council seat.
SEATTLE, WA
capitolhillseattle.com

Kshama Sawant recall will fall short as ‘No’ keeps more than 300 vote lead headed into Friday’s certification

For some, it was a vote against recalls and political shenanigans. For others, their “no” votes were pledges of continued belief in her willingness to fight and lead on behalf of the working class and tenants. The math has been worked out. Kshama Sawant will not be recalled and can continue her term — her third on the Seattle City Council — through 2023.
SEATTLE, WA
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Recount in Kshama Sawant recall could cost more than $10,000

(The Center Square) – District 3 Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant is staving off a recall challenge by the slimmest of margins, maintaining 50.38% of the votes counted so far, according to King County Elections. If the final results are close enough, a recount is a possibility. “Interestingly enough,...
SEATTLE, WA
Person
Kshama Sawant
MyNorthwest

Seattle City Attorney-elect slams council’s ‘rushed’ effort to change diversion rules

Seattle City Attorney-elect Ann Davison is accusing the city council of taking unprecedented action to change the rules of her soon-to-be office before she takes the oath. On Thursday, the City Council’s Public Safety Committee passed a proposed ordinance from Council President Lorena Gonzales and Councilmember Andrew Lewis that would change Seattle’s Municipal Code to require the City Attorney’s Office to provide 90 days notice to the council before making any changes to the city’s existing diversion programs, or eliminating them altogether. It also would require the office to deliver quarterly reports to the council on the effectiveness of diversion programs.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Kshama Sawant claims victory in recall vote

SEATTLE - While the results in the recall election still aren't definitive, Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant is already claiming victory. The latest numbers show a tight margin, with 50.3% percent of voters wanting Sawant to stay in office. So far, 20,2018 have voted ‘yes’ for the recall and 20,467 have voted ‘no.’
SEATTLE, WA
abcnews4.com

Effort to recall socialist Seattle councilwoman lags, but margins slim

SEATTLE (KOMO) — The effort to recall controversial socialist Seattle City Councilwoman Kshama Sawant on Friday appeared to go failing by a slim margin in a vote of 50.2% opposed to the effort with 49.71% of District 3 residents in favor of the effort. according to results released Friday by the King County Elections Office.
ELECTIONS
#Seattle City Council#Komo#Capitol Hill
The Stranger

She’s Winning: Sawant Surpasses the Recall Effort by 232 Votes

If Councilmember Kshama Sawant and her adversaries were essentially neck and neck on the night of the election, the Thursday ballot drop indicated a photo finish for the 18-month long Recall Sawant saga. Seattle's largest Holiday Night Market returns to Magnuson Park Hanger 30 12/17-12/19!. Do not miss this event!...
SEATTLE, WA
The Independent

Kshama Sawant: America’s top socialist lawmaker fights for her political life

America’s highest profile socialist legislator is fighting for her political life after the effort to oust Seattle’s Kshama Sawant took an early lead.As details of the first batch of results from the recall vote, representing around 41 per cent of the total votes, were released, those supporting the campaign to recall the outspoken city council member led 53-47.While organisers of the campaign to recall the 48-year-old politician, a member of the Marxist Socialist Alternative, crossed their fingers as they expressed the belief they had done enough to defeat her, Ms Sawant and her supporters insisted they could easily make up...
ELECTIONS
KING-5

"Recall Sawant" ahead in early polls

Early poll results show the effort to recall Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant is ahead. If Sawant is recalled, she could run again and be re-elected.
SEATTLE, WA
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
thecentersquare.com

Initial returns show voters recalling Kshama Sawant

(The Center Square) – Voters in Seattle’s District 3 are currently approving the recall of socialist City Councilmember Kshama Sawant, based on initial returns. According to King County Elections, a little more than 32,000 ballots have been counted of the 77,579 registered voters, with 53% in favor of the recall and 47% against it.
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

Seattle Now: Looks like the Sawant recall goes down

Down almost 2,000 votes on election night, it looks like Kshama Sawant will defeat a recall attempt to remove her from office. We make sense of the results with Publicola's Erica C. Barnett and campaign consultant Sandeep Kaushik.
SEATTLE, WA
The Lens

Harris, Thomas defeat incumbents in City Council races

Beginning in January, the New Orleans City Council will have five new members, after both incumbents running in Saturday’s runoff election were defeated by their challengers. In District B, incumbent Councilman Jay Banks lost to attorney Lesli Harris. And former City Councilman Oliver Thomas, who resigned from office more...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Amest Tribune

Ames City Council targets net-zero emissions by 2050 in new climate action plan

The Ames City Council wants to see the community its reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 83% by 2030 and achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. At a Climate Action Planning workshop Tuesday, the council voted 5-1 to adopt targets for the entire city, while balancing conflicting public opinion. While some called for aggressive climate action, others demanded that costs don't fall on residents. ...
AMES, IA
MyNorthwest.com

Stine: Democracy failed us in Kshama Sawant recall

Taken from Thursday’s edition of KIRO Nights. With the attempted recall of Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant appearing to have fallen short, I have some thoughts. Democracy is a very precious, fragile thing. And democracy, unfortunately, requires a well-educated population. This is the fundamental flaw in a democracy: A democracy fails itself when people are undereducated on an issue, or maybe they’re blinded by their political preferences.
SEATTLE, WA

