Public Safety

Anderson, Rashad D’Marquis

ksal.com
 5 days ago

Booking charges: — Driving While Suspended. Fail to yield...

www.ksal.com

ksal.com

Bunch, Niklus Lynn

Booking charges: — Criminal trespass; Remain in defiance of order by owner. Interf w/LEO; obstr/resist/oppose misd warrant. Outside warrant/NCIC hit x3. Poss of opiate, narcotic, or certain stimulant. Use/poss drug paraphernalian/human body.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Woman is awarded $2.1M after Walmart falsely accused her of stealing Xmas lights, Captain Crunch and loaf of bread worth $48 - and then threatened her with legal action unless she repaid $200!

An Alabama woman has been awarded $2.1 million after Walmart falsely accused her of stealing and threatened her with legal action unless she repaid $200, which was more than the value of the alleged 'stolen goods.'. Lesleigh Nurse of Semmes filed a lawsuit against the superstore alleging that in November...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ksal.com

Trucks Collide on Hedville Road

A two vehicle collision on Hedville Road sends a Salina woman to the hospital. According to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan, a pickup crossed over the center line and hit a FedEx truck on Tuesday afternoon around 2:30pm just north of Watkins Road. Deputies say 38-year-old Chad Markby of Culver...
SALINA, KS
kfgo.com

Second Man From Canada Sentenced For Transporting Illegal Guns In Minnesota

(Minneapolis, MN) — A second Canadian man is going to federal prison for transporting 67 illegal guns in western Minnesota. Thirty-year-old Muzamil Aden Addow pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting unlawful possession of firearms and was sentenced Tuesday to more than five-and-a-half years. Addow and 29-year-old Dayne Sitladeen were...
MINNESOTA STATE
The Independent

Edward Colston ‘sentenced to death’ as statue thrown in harbour, court told

A protester who helped roll the statue of Edward Colston to Bristol Harbour and throw it in the water has said he was staging a symbolic “sentencing” of the slave trader.The memorial to the 17th century merchant was toppled during a Black Lives Matter march in June 2020, before being dragged and rolled 500m and dumped in the harbour.It became an iconic moment in the anti-racism protests staged around the world in the wake of the murder of George Floyd by police in the US.Jake Skuse, 33, is one of four people on trial for criminal damage for allegedly orchestrating...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ksal.com

One New COVID Death, 28 New Cases

There has been one new COVID death in Saline County since Friday and 28 new cases. According to the Saline County Health Department, there are currently 783 active cases in the community. Salina Regional Health Center reports that 25 patients require hospitalization related to COVID-19. There now have been 183...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Minnesota Reformer

Former Brooklyn Center police chief says Potter was justified in using Taser or gun to stop Wright

Kimberly Potter’s former police chief — who resigned rather than get fired for not immediately firing Potter after she killed Daunte Wright during an April 11 traffic stop — testified Thursday that she was justified in using either a Taser or her firearm when Wright tried to flee police as they tried to arrest him on a warrant. The post Former Brooklyn Center police chief says Potter was justified in using Taser or gun to stop Wright appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
ksal.com

Crash Sends Salina Woman to Hospital

A Salina woman was transported to the hospital after a two car crash Tuesday morning. Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 48-year-old Brianna Kaumans was taken to Salina Regional Health Center to be treated for injuries after a driver in a 2003 Pontiac Grand Am allegedly ran a red light and struck her Ford Transit van at the intersection of Ohio and Republic Ave.
SALINA, KS
ksal.com

“Taking Down DUI” Effort to Begin

Beginning around December 26, and continuing through January 2nd, law enforcement agencies across the state will forces to participate the in “Taking Down DUI” traffic enforcement campaign. According to the Kansas Department of Transportation, in comparison with other holidays, the New Year’s Holiday period outranks most of the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ksal.com

Aluminum and Copper Taken From Oil Business

Salina Police have a possible suspect related to a recent theft. Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that witnesses reported a silver Honda Accord make four separate trips to Walthers Oil, located at 204 S. Boradway. The alleged suspect, described as a male in his 50’s with a long salt and pepper beard, was the driver of the Accord.
SALINA, KS
ksal.com

Salvation Army Burglarized

A Salina man has been arrested after breaking into the Salvation Army building on Friday. Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that officers responded to the Salvation Army, located at 1137 N. Santa Fe, around 8:30 p.m. to reports of an ongoing burglary. They found the glass doors on the east side of the building were shattered.
SALINA, KS
ksal.com

Damage to Storage Property

An 80-year-old Salina man is dealing with some damage to his storage buildings after they were messed with over the weekend. Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the man told police his storage buildings, located in the 500 block of S. Clark St., had some screws unscrewed and sheet metal nearly ripped off.
SALINA, KS
CBS Minnesota

Suspect In Deadly St. Paul Hit-&-Run Turns Himself In, But Refuses To Locate Vehicle

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — St. Paul police have arrested a suspect in Monday’s fatal hit-and-run crash on the city’s east side, but they’re still in need of the suspect’s vehicle. Police say 34-year-old My Ger Vang was struck by a white 2002 Dodge Grand Caravan while walking near the intersection of White Bear Avenue and Third Street East at about 8:30 p.m. The driver fled, and Vang later died at Regions Hospital. (credit: St. Paul Police) The next evening, a 65-year-old man entered police headquarters to confess to the deadly crash. Police say he declined to locate the minivan before he was...
SAINT PAUL, MN
ksal.com

Patrol Vehicle Involved in Accident

No injuries are reported after a two-vehicle accident involving a patrol vehicle on Thursday. Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that around 11:30 p.m., the patrol vehicle was stopped at a light at the intersection of Ninth and Crawford. The light turned green, but the vehicle waited for a pedestrian to cross in front.
SALINA, KS
ksal.com

Heavy Equipment Destroyed by Fire

A fire caused by a possible fuel leak destroys a piece of heavy equipment owned by Saline County. Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that a crew from Rural Fire District #1 was sent to the 6300 block of E. Water Well Road on Tuesday afternoon after a John Deere excavator burst into flames.
SALINE COUNTY, KS

