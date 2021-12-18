Anderson, Rashad D’Marquis

Booking charges: — Criminal trespass; Remain in defiance of order by owner. Interf w/LEO; obstr/resist/oppose misd warrant. Outside warrant/NCIC hit x3. Poss of opiate, narcotic, or certain stimulant. Use/poss drug paraphernalian/human body.
An Alabama woman has been awarded $2.1 million after Walmart falsely accused her of stealing and threatened her with legal action unless she repaid $200, which was more than the value of the alleged 'stolen goods.'. Lesleigh Nurse of Semmes filed a lawsuit against the superstore alleging that in November...
Last week, the 26-year-old trucker was sentenced to an incredible 110 consecutive years in prison after being found guilty on all 27 counts relating to the 2019 crash that killed four and left others injured. In the immediate aftermath of the sentencing, there was an outpour of criticism online – many believe that his punishment is unduly harsh.
A two vehicle collision on Hedville Road sends a Salina woman to the hospital. According to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan, a pickup crossed over the center line and hit a FedEx truck on Tuesday afternoon around 2:30pm just north of Watkins Road. Deputies say 38-year-old Chad Markby of Culver...
(Minneapolis, MN) — A second Canadian man is going to federal prison for transporting 67 illegal guns in western Minnesota. Thirty-year-old Muzamil Aden Addow pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting unlawful possession of firearms and was sentenced Tuesday to more than five-and-a-half years. Addow and 29-year-old Dayne Sitladeen were...
A protester who helped roll the statue of Edward Colston to Bristol Harbour and throw it in the water has said he was staging a symbolic “sentencing” of the slave trader.The memorial to the 17th century merchant was toppled during a Black Lives Matter march in June 2020, before being dragged and rolled 500m and dumped in the harbour.It became an iconic moment in the anti-racism protests staged around the world in the wake of the murder of George Floyd by police in the US.Jake Skuse, 33, is one of four people on trial for criminal damage for allegedly orchestrating...
There has been one new COVID death in Saline County since Friday and 28 new cases. According to the Saline County Health Department, there are currently 783 active cases in the community. Salina Regional Health Center reports that 25 patients require hospitalization related to COVID-19. There now have been 183...
Kimberly Potter’s former police chief — who resigned rather than get fired for not immediately firing Potter after she killed Daunte Wright during an April 11 traffic stop — testified Thursday that she was justified in using either a Taser or her firearm when Wright tried to flee police as they tried to arrest him on a warrant.
The post Former Brooklyn Center police chief says Potter was justified in using Taser or gun to stop Wright appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
A Salina woman was transported to the hospital after a two car crash Tuesday morning. Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 48-year-old Brianna Kaumans was taken to Salina Regional Health Center to be treated for injuries after a driver in a 2003 Pontiac Grand Am allegedly ran a red light and struck her Ford Transit van at the intersection of Ohio and Republic Ave.
A Black man ended up dead last year after suffering from a mental episode during his arrest, and to make matters worse the deputy who shot him will not be charged after a grand jury in Texas chose not to indict.
Police in Fairfield County nabbed a man wanted for fleeing from officers and possession of a handgun.Jaequann Gilbert, age 30, of East Hartford, was arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 21, by Norwalk Police for an incident that took place in May, said Sgt. Sofia Gulino, of the Norwalk Police.According to Gul…
Beginning around December 26, and continuing through January 2nd, law enforcement agencies across the state will forces to participate the in “Taking Down DUI” traffic enforcement campaign. According to the Kansas Department of Transportation, in comparison with other holidays, the New Year’s Holiday period outranks most of the...
ROSEDALE, La. (BRPROUD) – Video has surfaced from a June 8 incident showing then-owner Glynn Rivet yelling at Rivet & Sons farm workers while holding a gun in each hand which he points at workers and fires into the air. The incident sparked an investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) which found that […]
Salina Police have a possible suspect related to a recent theft. Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that witnesses reported a silver Honda Accord make four separate trips to Walthers Oil, located at 204 S. Boradway. The alleged suspect, described as a male in his 50’s with a long salt and pepper beard, was the driver of the Accord.
A Salina man has been arrested after breaking into the Salvation Army building on Friday. Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that officers responded to the Salvation Army, located at 1137 N. Santa Fe, around 8:30 p.m. to reports of an ongoing burglary. They found the glass doors on the east side of the building were shattered.
An 80-year-old Salina man is dealing with some damage to his storage buildings after they were messed with over the weekend. Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the man told police his storage buildings, located in the 500 block of S. Clark St., had some screws unscrewed and sheet metal nearly ripped off.
ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — St. Paul police have arrested a suspect in Monday’s fatal hit-and-run crash on the city’s east side, but they’re still in need of the suspect’s vehicle.
Police say 34-year-old My Ger Vang was struck by a white 2002 Dodge Grand Caravan while walking near the intersection of White Bear Avenue and Third Street East at about 8:30 p.m. The driver fled, and Vang later died at Regions Hospital.
(credit: St. Paul Police)
The next evening, a 65-year-old man entered police headquarters to confess to the deadly crash. Police say he declined to locate the minivan before he was...
No injuries are reported after a two-vehicle accident involving a patrol vehicle on Thursday. Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that around 11:30 p.m., the patrol vehicle was stopped at a light at the intersection of Ninth and Crawford. The light turned green, but the vehicle waited for a pedestrian to cross in front.
A fire caused by a possible fuel leak destroys a piece of heavy equipment owned by Saline County. Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that a crew from Rural Fire District #1 was sent to the 6300 block of E. Water Well Road on Tuesday afternoon after a John Deere excavator burst into flames.
