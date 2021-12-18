ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
General Motors (GM) Said CEO of Cruise Dan Ammann is Leaving

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. General Motors (NYSE: GM) announced today that Dan Ammann, Chief Executive Officer of Cruise, is leaving the company. Kyle Vogt, Cruise President and...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Regis Corporation (RGS) Announces CEO Resignation, Appoints Matthew Doctor as Interim CEO

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Regis Corporation (NYSE: RGS), a leader in the haircare industry, whose primary business is franchising technology-enabled hair salons, today announced that Felipe Athayde, President and Chief Executive Officer, has resigned from the Company. In connection with his resignation, the Board of Directors appointed Matthew Doctor, the Company’s Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer, as Interim Chief Executive Officer effective December 23, 2021. Mr. Athayde will remain an employee and a member of the Company’s Board of Directors through March 19, 2022. The Board of Directors is commencing a search for a successor President and Chief Executive Officer, which will include consideration of internal and external candidates.
BUSINESS
gmauthority.com

Mary Barra Dismissed Cruise CEO Dan Ammann, New Report Says

General Motors CEO Mary Barra dismissed Cruise CEO Dan Ammann after the two disagreed on which direction to steer the self-driving startup in, according to a report from Bloomberg. Amman was appointed CEO of the San Francisco-based autonomous driving startup in 2018 after GM purchased the company for over $500...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Centogene N.V. (CNTG) CEO Taking Temporary Medical Leave, Kim Stratton Appointed as Interim CEO

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Centogene N.V. (Nasdaq: CNTG), a commercial-stage company focused on generating data-driven insights to diagnose, understand, and treat rare diseases, announced today that its Chief Executive Officer, Andrin Oswald, M.D., is taking a temporary medical leave of absence for a period of at least four weeks.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

(GM) - Analyzing General Motors Short Interest

Eneral Motors Company's (NYSE:GM) short percent of float has risen 3.21% since last its last report. The company recently reported that it has 26.62 million shares sold short, which is 1.93% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.5 days to cover their short positions on average.
ECONOMY
Detroit News

GM bids a brusque farewell to the CEO of Cruise. Here's what may have driven that

Surprise! Dan Ammann has abruptly left the CEO role at Cruise LLC, the autonomous driving unit that is majority owned by General Motors Co. Just two months ago, Ammann played a starring role in GM's Investor Day presentation, where the automaker said it could double revenue to $280 billion by 2030. Ammann explained that Cruise alone could account for at least $50 billion of that $140 billion in growth.
BUSINESS
NBC Miami

GM President Hints at Strategy Disagreement With Departed Cruise CEO Dan Ammann

DETROIT – General Motors has been mum about the abrupt departure Thursday of Dan Ammann, the CEO of the company's majority-owned autonomous vehicle subsidiary Cruise. GM President Mark Reuss, however, hinted Friday at a possible disagreement on strategy, saying the company and subsidiary now "totally align" under Cruise's new interim leadership with founder Kyle Vogt.
BUSINESS
Bloomberg

GM Says Cruise Is on Target for Robotaxi Launch Despite CEO’s Exit

General Motors Co.’s Cruise autonomous-vehicle unit remains on schedule to start charging for taxi rides, despite a change at the top of the operation’s leadership. Cruise Chief Executive Officer Dan Ammann left the company abruptly just as GM is applying to California authorities for permission to charge for robotaxi rides in San Francisco. The departure raised the question of whether GM would delay starting the business, which is slated to begin once the company gets the regulatory approval.
ECONOMY
Detroit News

How Cruise boss Ammann, GM failed to bridge widening divide

Apparently ousted Cruise LLC CEO Dan Ammann is credited with shrinking parent General Motors Co.'s global footprint, sharpening the automaker's financial performance and leaving Detroit to take leadership of the carmaker's autonomous-vehicle maker. But two sources familiar with the situation said Friday the former Wall Street banker's vision for the...
DETROIT, MI
smarteranalyst.com

CEO of GM’s Cruise Leaves; Shares Fall 2.8%

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com. Shares of global automobile manufacturer General Motors Company (GM) fell 2.8% during the extended trading session on December 16, after the company announced that the CEO of its autonomous driving unit Cruise has left the company.Cruise is GM’s ambitious autonomous vehicle (AV) platform, which the company is strategically building to capture the fast-growing AV market beyond rideshare and delivery. Cruise’s AV technology plays an important role in GM’s vision of zero crashes, zero emissions, zero congestion.
ECONOMY
CBS Detroit

GM’s Cruise CEO Dan Ammann Leaving Company

DETROIT (AP) — Dan Ammann, CEO of General Motors’ Cruise autonomous vehicle subsidiary, is leaving the Detroit company. GM didn’t give a reason in a short statement Thursday but said that Kyle Vogt, president and chief technical officer, would be Cruise’s interim CEO. The leadership change...
DETROIT, MI
The Verge

GM announces Cruise CEO Dan Ammann is stepping down

Dan Ammann, the CEO of Cruise, the autonomous vehicle company that is a wholly owned subsidiary of General Motors, is stepping down, the automaker announced late Thursday. Kyle Vogt, the co-founder of Cruise and its chief technology officer, will take over as interim CEO. Ammann is the latest CEO of...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Cruise CEO Ammann leaving GM's self-driving car unit

WASHINGTON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - General Motors Co (GM.N) said on Thursday that Dan Ammann, the chief executive of its majority-owned Cruise self-driving car subsidiary, is leaving the company, effective immediately. The U.S. automaker did not give a reason for the departure of Ammann, a former GM president and chief...
BUSINESS
thedetroitbureau.com

Dan Ammann Departs Role as Cruise CEO

General Motors confirmed the departure of Dan Ammann, one of the key executives, responsible for guiding the company back from bankruptcy and into the transition toward electric and autonomous vehicles. “General Motors Co. announced that Dan Ammann, chief executive officer of Cruise, is leaving the company. Kyle Vogt, Cruise President,...
BUSINESS
gmauthority.com

General Motors VP Of Innovation Pamela Fletcher Leaves To Join Delta Airlines

General Motors’ vice president of innovation, Pamela Fletcher, has left the company to join Delta Airlines. According to Automotive News, Fletcher will serve as Delta’s chief sustainability officer and will officially move into the role on February 1st. Fletcher, 55, was named GM’s vice president of innovation back...
BUSINESS
Detroit News

GM: Ammann out at Cruise

Dan Ammann, CEO of General Motors Co.'s autonomous vehicle company Cruise LLC, is leaving the company, the automaker confirmed Thursday after financial markets closed. The abrupt departure of an executive thought by some to be a leading candidate to replace CEO Mary Barra someday comes as the automaker is pivoting hard to electrification and pushing to field autonomous vehicles in a bid for still-unclaimed market share in the EV space.
DETROIT, MI
gmauthority.com

Unvaccinated General Motors CAMI Plant Workers Placed On Unpaid Leave

Workers at the General Motors CAMI Assembly plant in Ingersoll, Ontario that have not yet been vaccinated have been placed on unpaid leave, according to a report from Automotive News. Mike Van Boekel, chair of the Unifor Local 88 brand that represents workers there, confirmed to Automotive News this week...
PUBLIC HEALTH
gmauthority.com

General Motors Running Overtime At Some U.S. Plants As Chip Supply Improves

General Motors is running overtime at several of its North American plants this week as the automaker’s access to semiconductor chips continues to improve. Speaking to The Detroit News on Monday, General Motors spokesman Dan Flores said the automaker is “currently seeing a better flow of semiconductors in our supply chain,” with nearly all of its North American plants currently running at regular capacity. A handful of plants are also running weekend overtime shifts, he said.
BUSINESS

