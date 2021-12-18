ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

The Many Repercussions of the Rif Rebellion

By Frederic Wehrey
nybooks.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrederic Wehrey is a senior fellow at the...

www.nybooks.com

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

Six MPs could quit Government in Covid restrictions rebellion

As many as six MPs could quit as members of the Government next week in a "super-Tuesday" series of votes on new Covid restrictions, which are deeply unpopular with the Tory backbenches. The Telegraph has learned that at least six parliamentary private secretaries are preparing to defy Boris Johnson and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rebellion#The Burning#Rif#Endowment
Miami Herald

Biden must act on ‘grave threat’ as Maduro’s Venezuela aligns with Iran and Hezbollah | Opinion

Under the illegitimate rule of Nicolás Maduro, Venezuela has grown closer than ever to the Islamic Republic of Iran. Absent a robust response from President Biden to isolate both regimes from each other economically and militarily, Venezuela may become a forward operating base in the Western Hemisphere for Iranian forces to undermine U.S. national security.
U.S. POLITICS
hngn.com

World's Secret Special Forces From Russia, Iraq Dubbed Most Dangerous Death Squads in Combat

Many of the world's most secretive special forces are the Iraqi skull-faced commandoes, and even the Russian death squads are terrifying clandestine units. Modern armies have their current technology and equipment, but it takes specialized and skilled troops who do it down and dirty One example is the fanatical ISIS, a recent victim of the most skilled soldiers in the Middle East, who ensured that no fanatic would be left alive.
MILITARY
Cosmopolitan

North Korean student sentenced to death for smuggling copies of Squid Game

A student in North Korea has been sentenced death for smuggling copies of Netflix's hit series, Squid Game, into the country. The student is believed to have smuggled the prohibited series into the Communist state from China on a concealed USB drive, and sources say he's due to be executed by firing squad – one of the brutal ways players of the fictionalised game are killed in the series.
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
dallassun.com

China moves in on Iraq, but not like America did

China signed a deal to build 1,000 schools across Iraq shortly after the US announced the end of its combat mission in the country, having left over a million Iraqis dead. Under the deal signed last week with the Iraqi government, the Power China company will build 679 schools and Sino Tech will construct the remaining 321.
POLITICS
The Independent

Army generals warn a ‘Trumpian loser’ could set off civil war after 2024 election

Three former Army generals have warned that a divided US military could result in a civil war following 2024’s presidential election.The warning, among the starkest yet on the future of American democracy, argued that the chances of a “coup succeeding” was something to be taken seriously if the next election result is called into question. Former president Donald Trump repeatedly undermined the results of the 2020 presidential election claiming that it been stolen from him and that President Joe Biden was not the legitimate winner. The lie culminated in a violent attack on January 6 as Congress certified the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Kamala Harris contrasts with Biden, refuses to blame unvaccinated for COVID waves

Vice President Kamala Harris refused to blame the unvaccinated for the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a noticeably different stance than has been taken by President Biden. "I don't think this is a moment to talk about fault," Harris said during an interview with CBS when pressed on the matter. "It is no one's fault that this virus hit our shores or hit the world. … It is more about individual power and responsibility and the decisions that everyone has the choice to make."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Beast

Russian Citizens Are Now Being Prepped for Nuclear War

The rhetoric on Kremlin-funded state television is amping up the sense of urgency around Russian President Vladimir Putin’s NATO “ultimatum.” Olga Skabeeva, the host of state TV show 60 Minutes, said Tuesday: “The level of anxiety has reached its maximum. We’re 20 days away from the expiration of the ultimatum and the stakes are rising, even though it seems they couldn’t be any higher.”
MILITARY
dallassun.com

Germany warns China its recent naval mission was just a teaser

Germany's naval chief has said the country's recent deployment of a warship into the South China Sea was a ?teaser? intended to signal to Beijing that Berlin planned to ramp up its military presence in the disputed waters. Speaking from on board the Bayern frigate on Tuesday, Vice Admiral Kay-Achim...
MILITARY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the World’s Largest Warship

The United States has had the largest and most powerful navy in the world since World War II. According to several reports, that is no longer true. China has a large fleet, based on the total number of ships, but several of them are extremely small compared to the size of the world’s largest warships […]
MILITARY
Blue Ridge Muse

America’s lockstep march towards civil war

With a week left before Christmas, we face a time when COVID-19 is surging again, along with increases in hospitalizations and deaths. Mother Nature is laying waste to parts of America, particularly in the Midwest, and now we are now learning America is closer than ever to civil war. Say...
POLITICS
Mercury News

Japan hangs three inmates after giving them hours notice

(CNN) — Japan executed three death row inmates by hanging on Tuesday, marking the first executions the country has carried out since 2019 and the first under Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. One of those put to death was Yasutaka Fujishiro, 65, who murdered seven people including his aunt and...
ASIA
dallassun.com

How realistic is an Israel-Iran war

The drums of war have been beating loudly if one were to take the recent headlines about Israel and Iran seriously. But Israel cannot act militarily against Iran without US support, and the US will never support such an action. A meeting between Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz and US...
MILITARY
dallassun.com

What Will Taiwan Do If China Invades

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - Military flyovers from China and tough talk in Washington have made a possible conflict over Taiwan feel more real over the past month. That is true for Chen Yi-guang, a retired finance professional. The Taipei dweller and his family have casually deliberated overstocking on food and...
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy