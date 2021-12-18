ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Manitoba Moose Games Postponed Through Dec. 22, Including Scheduled Games at Texas

texasstars.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGFIELD, Mass. – The American Hockey League today announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols and related travel concerns affecting the Manitoba Moose, Manitoba’s games at Texas scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 21 (AHL Game...

www.texasstars.com

fiveforhowling.com

Update: Coyotes' next two games postponed

The Arizona Coyotes’ schedule continues to be impacted by COVID-19 with the postponement of tomorrow’s game against the Seattle Kraken. This is the second straight Coyotes game to be postponed due to COVID-19 issues. Previously, their game on Sunday against the Vancouver Canucks was also postponed. While the...
NHL
TheDailyBeast

NHL Shuts Down on COVID Surge, Beijing Olympics Decision for Players Is Imminent

The National Hockey League has halted its season as its rosters became ravaged by COVID outbreaks—and executives are reportedly on the verge of telling players they can’t travel to Beijing for the Winter Olympic Games in February. In an announcement late Monday, the NHL confirmed a shutdown after suspected Omicron cases ripped through 12 team camps and left more than 119 players in the league’s COVID containment protocols. The games still on the schedule for Tuesday will be played, but then the league will be put on pause until fixtures resume Monday. According to The Wall Street Journal, the sudden worsening of the pandemic is causing NHL executives concern about whether to allow players to take a break in February to go to Beijing. According to the Journal, the NHL can stop players from traveling if conditions are deemed to be “impractical or unsafe.” The league will reportedly announce its decision on Beijing later this week.
NHL
State
Texas State
theahl.com

Senators-Marlies game on Dec. 26 postponed

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League today announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Belleville Senators and the Toronto Marlies, their game scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 26 (AHL Game #404) in Toronto has been postponed. The Senators and Marlies organizations continue to follow enhanced protocols at...
NHL
CBS Minnesota

USA-Canada Women’s Hockey Game At Xcel Canceled Due To COVID

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The U.S. Women’s National Team’s game against Canada Monday night at the Xcel Energy Center has been canceled. According to USA Hockey, the cancellation was prompted due to COVID-19 concerns. “We’re extremely disappointed to not be able to play the game tonight,” said Pat Kelleher, executive director of USA Hockey. “We’re thankful for the great support we’ve received from the Minnesota Wild, Xcel Energy Center and the Minnesota hockey community and we look forward to the next time we’re back here in Minnesota.” The game was part of the My Why Tour, with a next game between USA-Canada scheduled for Jan. 3 in Canada. All tickets purchased line through Ticketmaster will be automatically refunded – other refunds are available at point of purchase.   More On WCCO.com: ‘It’s Going To Be Hard’: Minnesota Family Grieving The Loss Of Husband Kim Potter Trial, Dec. 20: Jury Ends First Day Of Deliberations Without Verdict ‘Countless Racially-Motivated Incidents’ Lead To High School Walkout In Cottage Grove How Reliable Are At-Home COVID Tests? Are They Covered By Insurance?
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
elitesportsny.com

NHL postpones another Devils game

On Monday afternoon, the NHL announced the New Jersey Devils will have another game postponed this week. Due to COVID-related issues affecting the Devils, Tuesday’s game in Pittsburgh has been postponed. A make-up date for the game has yet to be established. New Jersey’s game on Thursday against the...
NHL
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
AHL
NewsBreak
Sports
WFLA

NHL to pause season from Wednesday through Christmas Day

(AP) – A person with direct knowledge of discussions said the NHL is beginning a leaguewide shutdown Wednesday amid an increase of positive COVID-19 test results among players across the league. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because the pause on the season had yet to be announced. Beginning […]
NHL
NHL

SNOWY STRONG FUNDS DISTRIBUTED

The Calgary Flames Foundation and Chris and Kelsie Snow are proud to announce the direction of funds raised through the Snowy Strong fundraising campaign. Two years ago tomorrow, Assistant General Manager Chris Snow revealed his ALS diagnosis and his intention to help fund a cure. Since that day, the Snowy Strong endeavor has raised nearly $520,000 to fund ALS research. One year ago tomorrow, $200,000 was gifted to the Hurvitz Brain Sciences Program at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto to help fund an innovative, world-first clinical trial. More than $70,000 is at work at the University of Miami's Miller School of Medicine, an international leader in research into familial ALS such as Chris' form of the disease. Today, we are pleased to announce that an additional donation of $240,000 will be directed through the Calgary Flames Foundation to the CAPTURE ALS initiative led by Dr. Sanjay Kalra at the Neuroscience and Mental Health Institute at the University of Alberta.
CHARITIES
Daily Leader

PHT: No. 2 Simeon looks to play four championship games

Robert Smith has more Pontiac Holiday Tournament titles than any other coach in the history of the event. Chicago (Simeon), which Smith has guided since taking over for legendary mentor Bob Hambric in 2004, is yet again stacked with talent as the Wolverines enter the PHT as the No. 2 seed. But Smith, whose...
PONTIAC, IL

