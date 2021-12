As demand for rapid, at-home COVID-19 tests increases, there are allegations of price gouging. New York Attorney General Letitia James wants to hear about them. She issued a consumer alert this week for at-home tests and other COVID-related products that are in high demand. James said “as New York sees an exponential rise in COVID-19 cases, more and more New Yorkers are looking for at-home tests and other tools in the fight against the coronavirus. If New Yorkers see exorbitant price increases on testing kits or other goods vital and necessary for health, safety, and welfare, they are encouraged to report it to my office immediately.”

