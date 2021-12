ECR ™ – Expert Consensus Rankings. Q1. Who is your top waiver wire option of the week, and why?. Ronald Jones. Fournette should miss at least one week, if not two, and that means that Jones is without question the top priority. He gained 63 yards on eight carries in relief against the Saints and added two catches for eight yards. With Gio Bernard injured, in Week 16 against the Panthers, Jones will be stepping into a massive workload and take on immediate RB1 status without Fournette. There are a lot of good receivers available, but Jones is the top option easily for me.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO