Lightning Round: Tampa Bay vs. Colorado Game Postponed

By JustinG.
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tampa Bay Lightning's west coast trip will begin a little later than originally planned as their game against the Colorado Avalanche that was scheduled for tonight has been postponed. Despite missing five players (Andre Burakovsky, J.T. Compher, Darcy Kuemper, Cale Makar, and Devon Toews) the Avalanche played Thursday night, but...

Lightning Round: Brayden Point inches closer to a return

In what has to be a welcome site for Tampa Bay Lightning fans, center Brayden Point was on the ice zooming around with his teammates at practice in Las Vegas:. The fact that he is in Vegas with the team and has shed the no-contact jersey are excellent signs that his return is eminent. Previously, Coach Cooper has indicated that it’s likely that Point will return after the holiday break, which would be the game tentatively scheduled for the 28th against the Montreal Canadiens - pending approval of cross-border travel. If that game is postponed than the Florida Panthers on the 30th would be the next game.
Tampa Bay Lightning recall defenseman Andrej Sustr from Syracuse Crunch

The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled defenseman Andrej Sustr from the Syracuse Crunch Tuesday, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced. Sustr, 6-foot-7, 217 pounds, has skated in eight games with the Lightning this season, scoring one goal with a plus-1 rating. He has played in 331 career NHL games with the Lightning and Anaheim Ducks, registering 11 goals and 64 points. Sustr has played in 12 games with the Crunch this season, recording two goals and seven points with a plus-8 rating. He has registered five goals and 17 points in 71 career AHL contests.
Vegas blows three-goal lead in loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning

The Vegas Golden Knights were hoping to enter the holiday break on a positive but ended up losing 4-3 to the Tampa Bay Lightning in a game where two solid periods of hockey wasn't enough. To make matters worse Robin Lehner was out due to injury and earlier in the...
Tampa Bay Lightning at Vegas Golden Knights odds, picks, and prediction

The Tampa Bay Lightning (19-6-4) and Vegas Golden Knights (20-11-0) meet Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nev. Below, we look at the Lightning vs. Golden Knights odds and lines and make our expert NHL picks, predictions and bets. Tampa Bay is 7-1 over its...
NHL shutting down from Wednesday through Saturday: AP source

A person with direct knowledge of discussions said the NHL is beginning a leaguewide shutdown Wednesday amid an increase of positive COVID-19 test results among players across the league. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because the pause on the season had yet to be announced. Beginning the annual […]
Crunch Wrap: At least they got one game in last week

The Syracuse Crunch have played just five games so far this month and just one since December 11th. They had two more games rescheduled last week as two teams from Canada (Belleville and Laval) didn’t make the trip across the border. This is the second weekend of the season where they’ve seen their schedule washed away by postponements and prevented them from building on their victory on Wednesday against Toronto.
Solar Bears Den: Quality over Quantity

After the first half of their six-game road trip started with a thud, the Orlando Solar Bears hoped that the second half was better, as they headed outside the ECHL’s South Division for a visit to two Mountain Division teams in Allen and Tulsa. However, reality was quick to...
Head Coach Jon Cooper in COVID-19 Protocol

Tampa Bay Lightning head coach Jon Cooper, 54, is under NHL COVID protocol hours before the team is set to face the Vegas Golden Knights in the last game before the Christmas Break. The Lightning are now one of 26 teams in the 32-team league that has members in the NHL’s protocol.
A deep dive into the Colorado Avalanche's salary-cap situation

Navigating the salary cap is one of the more important tasks for any GM. Teams that can avoid total cap chaos by walking the tightrope of inking players to deals that match their value (or compensate for future value without breaking the bank) remain successful. Those that don’t see struggles and front-office changes.
SNOWY STRONG FUNDS DISTRIBUTED

The Calgary Flames Foundation and Chris and Kelsie Snow are proud to announce the direction of funds raised through the Snowy Strong fundraising campaign. Two years ago tomorrow, Assistant General Manager Chris Snow revealed his ALS diagnosis and his intention to help fund a cure. Since that day, the Snowy Strong endeavor has raised nearly $520,000 to fund ALS research. One year ago tomorrow, $200,000 was gifted to the Hurvitz Brain Sciences Program at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto to help fund an innovative, world-first clinical trial. More than $70,000 is at work at the University of Miami's Miller School of Medicine, an international leader in research into familial ALS such as Chris' form of the disease. Today, we are pleased to announce that an additional donation of $240,000 will be directed through the Calgary Flames Foundation to the CAPTURE ALS initiative led by Dr. Sanjay Kalra at the Neuroscience and Mental Health Institute at the University of Alberta.
