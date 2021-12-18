Lightning Round: Tampa Bay vs. Colorado Game Postponed

In what has to be a welcome site for Tampa Bay Lightning fans, center Brayden Point was on the ice zooming around with his teammates at practice in Las Vegas:. The fact that he is in Vegas with the team and has shed the no-contact jersey are excellent signs that his return is eminent. Previously, Coach Cooper has indicated that it’s likely that Point will return after the holiday break, which would be the game tentatively scheduled for the 28th against the Montreal Canadiens - pending approval of cross-border travel. If that game is postponed than the Florida Panthers on the 30th would be the next game.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO