German Rosete: Cobots have increased in importance in the manufacturing industry

By tampafp.com
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 6 days ago

German Rosete 1

German Rosete, empresario.

German Rosete analyze the transformation in the manufacturing process with the use of cobots

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — An inherent theme of the global industry's future is the increasing automation of processes in manufacturing plants, logistics centers, and other work sites. And with the COVID-19 coronavirus crisis, this discussion becomes more urgent and timely than ever.

Thus, within the different segments of industrial robotics, analysts and experts propose collaborative robots (cobots) as a viable solution for companies of all sizes to adapt to the new reality of industrial production.

"It is undeniable that cobots are gaining more and more preference among entrepreneurs with manufacturing plants," analyzed businessman German Rosete.

Who is German Rosete?

He is a philanthropist and entrepreneur in the energy sector in different countries. He is a graduate of the Tecnológico de Monterrey. He is President of Cosmos Global Holding and Founder of Oleum Energy. It recognizes that the main mistake made by entrepreneurs when investing is not doing the correct analysis beforehand. Despite being passionate about engineering subjects, he has dabbled in content production, and his favorite book is Saint German's Golden Book. The main message is not to be fooled by external things or appearance, created and distorted by man.

"The key is that, being a smaller type of robot – compared to the ones we are used to seeing in automotive plants – they can physically interact with humans in a collaborative work environment, that's why the name of Cobot," commented the entrepreneur German Rosete.

This principle of application and design gives them advantages such as:

Mobility. Being less heavy and bulky, they can navigate between the different stations of the same production line like the exoskeletons.

Autonomy. They can be programmed to work alone or as a human-robot pairing.

Versatility. The software is updated to perform different tasks, from routine and heavy (picking, loading) to the most delicate.

Accessibility. The price in recent years has tended to fall, which is why they are increasingly available to micro, small, and medium-sized companies (MSMEs)

Suppose we add that they are low maintenance. In that case, these machines are putting "automation within everyone's reach," as Pradeep David, general manager for Asia of Universal Robots, one of the leading manufacturers of cobots in the world, told The Hindu Business Line. The world.

Cobots in the manufacturing industry.

In the last two years, the coronavirus outbreak has caused companies in countries like the United States to accelerate their automation plans.

"Different sectors adapt to the guidelines of healthy distance and prevention of contagions imposed by the health authorities, cobots are shown as the alternative to strengthen manufacturing systems, and at the same time make them less dependent on the human factor," stressed German Rosete

"It is also influenced by the fact that the demand in the market for industrial robots is currently at minimum levels, which could encourage investment not only by SMEs but also by pharmaceutical companies and manufacturers of consumer goods such as perishable and personal hygiene products." Consultant German Rosete commented.

Regarding the specific demand of the cobots segment, data from Interact Analysis indicate that in 2019 its commercialization grew by 30.3%, a decrease compared to the year-on-year growth of 2018, which was almost 57%.

"Despite this slowdown, projections suggest that in 2027 the cobot market will reach a global value of $ 5.6 billion." The consultant German Rosete pointed out

Thus, in addition to a notable presence in advanced manufacturing industries such as electronics and automotive manufacturing, the logistics sector and others traditionally less automated – such as restaurants – could soon see a notable increase in the use of cobots due to sanitary measures to combat COVID-19.

Finally, Interact Analysis forecasts that China will account for half of the demand for cobots by 2023, in addition to regions such as Eastern Europe and North America experiencing annual growth of 30% in the next five years.

Debbie Swartz

Engineering Today

