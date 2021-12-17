Digital Marketing Agency Proves That Paid Ads Boost B2B Revenues

B2B Business Experts Logo

CLEARWATER, FL, USA, December 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — Led by founder Jeremy Haug, B2B Business Experts achieved a momentous feat. The digital marketing agency has helped clients generate over 8,000 leads and $11 million in revenue. According to the team, this achievement would not have been possible without paid ads.

Pay-per-click (PPC) is the most popular search engine marketing (SEM) type. In this advertising model, companies pay search engines for every site visitor that clicks their ads. While search engine optimization (SEO) attracts organic leads, PPC campaigns pay for them.

Jeremy has this to say about using PPC versus SEO campaigns, “One of the common mistakes B2B companies make is spending whole budgets on nothing but SEO efforts. This strategy attracts organizations of all industries and sizes because Google alone processes billions of searches per day. Most decision-makers don’t understand that SEO takes time to build because many brands compete for the same digital space. Without other action plans, B2B businesses may experience massive losses.”

He added, “SEO and PPC are not mutually exclusive approaches. Firms don’t always have to choose between one or the other. They have pros and cons that make them ideal solutions for particular instances. If marketers discover how and when to use PPC, it can be the game-changer B2B companies need.”

Below are instances when PPC would be the ideal choice for B2B companies.

● Quick results: Running PPC campaigns can result in instant lead, conversion, and sales boosts. SEO efforts usually take at least three months to make any impact, but it’s not the case with PPC. It’s ideal for unique products and time-bound offers.

● Budget tracking: PPC enables companies to learn how many leads every campaign generates, providing granular spending controls. If done correctly, it can help organizations with limited budgets achieve their goals.

● Independent strategy: Google constantly upgrades its algorithms and affects SEO efforts. Worst-case scenarios could lead to companies losing everything they built for years. However, PPC is not bound by any such guidelines.

PPC is a powerful tool that can propel B2B organizations to new heights. However, it has a deep learning curve companies shouldn’t take lightly. As firms pay search engines for every visitor that clicks their pages, wrong PPC practices can lead to losses. It’s essential to work with experts skilled at keyword selection, bidding, and analytics for such strategies to succeed.

B2B Business Experts is a group of PPC strategists who know what it takes to develop campaigns for organizations of all sizes and industries. The company has achieved massive growth for its clients, including five Inc 5000 companies. Book a marketing evaluation with the team via +1 727-384-9620.

