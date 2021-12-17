ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater, FL

Innovative Digital Marketing Agency Boosts Marketing ROI Through SEO Campaigns

By tampafp.com
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 6 days ago

B2B Business Experts Logo

CLEARWATER, FL, USA, December 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — Last February, founder Jeremy Haug announced the opening of B2B Business Experts — an innovative agency specializing in search engine optimization (SEO). Since its inception, it developed a guideline to help clients achieve 20 – 30% marketing return on investment (ROI) growth in less than 60 days. The exceptional results boast over 8,000 quality leads and $11 million in generated revenue.

Contrary to popular belief, SEO can be as effective for B2B organizations as B2C ones. It provides over half the website traffic for both business sectors. With Google processing billions of daily searches, SEO has become a go-to marketing tool for many companies.

Before, it took months for SEO to impact online goals. However, artificial intelligence (AI) has sped up this process. Jeremy delves deeper into the importance of AI for SEO efforts.

Of the company’s impressive first-year success, he said, “I’ve been in the sales and marketing industry for a decade now, and I’ve never seen a tool as powerful as artificial intelligence. It played a critical role in achieving new heights for our clients. The difference lies in its power to harness massive amounts of data and sort, analyze, and act on available information. Not only have we improved our clients’ marketing ROI quickly; AI helped us do so at 80% lower costs.”

He added, “AI has many practical marketing applications, including SEO. In the past, it took at least three months to see any difference in rankings, but the right tools enable measurable improvements in half that time. It’s an exciting time for digital marketing.”

Below are some ways AI improves SEO efforts.

● Find the best keywords. These search terms are crucial because they link what clients search for and how companies address such needs. With AI, firms can use a data-driven strategy to choose the best keywords for various markets.

● Choose content topics. AI enables companies to develop new content and repurpose old materials. It helps marketing teams focus on timely issues that purchase executives care about.

● Provide analytics. With AI, executives never have to make decisions based on hunches. This technology lets organizations extract insights in real-time through big data.

Surprisingly, SEO competition in a B2B setting is not as stiff as B2C. B2B marketers don’t use this technique aggressively, providing trailblazers with a strategic advantage. SEO can increase the value of every other digital marketing effort — a crucial factor in improving marketing ROI. It’s time for B2B companies to give this process the attention it deserves.

As SEO is a complex approach to digital growth, it’s essential to work with experienced professionals. Call B2B Business Experts now at +1 727-384-9620 for a consultation.

Jeremy Haug

B2B Business Experts

+1 727-348-9620

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Free Press - TFP

Digital Marketing Agency Champions Customer Service Excellence for B2B Companies

CLEARWATER, FL, USA, December 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — Last February, B2B Business Experts opened its doors to the public. Since that time, the company has broken record after record in achieving remarkable results for its clients. It boosted customers’ marketing ROI by 20 – 30% in less than 60 days. It also helped generate over 8,000 leads and $11 million in revenues.
CLEARWATER, FL
Augusta Free Press

6 important services to seek from a digital marketing agency in Victoria, Texas

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. What are your digital marketing goals? To enjoy a competitive edge online, you need to focus on six basic services in the year ahead. 1. Search Engine Optimization (SEO) Of all the marketing services that digital agencies offer, SEO is one of...
VICTORIA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Clearwater, FL
Business
City
Clearwater, FL
Searchengine Journal

10 Digital Marketing Fundamentals Every SEO Pro Should Know

Marketing budgets as a percentage of company revenue fell from 11% to 6.4% in 2021, the lowest proportion allocated to marketing in the history of Gartner’s Annual CMO Spend Survey. For SEO professionals and marketing organization leaders trying to fund growth and recovery by doing more with less, revisiting...
MARKETS
The Drum

Croud acquires leading luxury digital marketing agency VERB

Having also celebrated Croud’s ten-year anniversary this year, the news marks Croud’s first UK acquisition since receiving funding from private equity investment firm LDC in November 2019. VERB provides full-service performance marketing for leading luxury and premium brands, such as Bloomingdales, Net-a-Porter, Flannels, Harrods, Calzedonia and Bugatti. The...
BUSINESS
Forbes

Five Ways AI Improves Brand Marketing ROI

Raviteja Dodda (Ravi) is the Co-Founder and CEO of MoEngage, an insights-led customer engagement platform. Artificial intelligence (AI) has revolutionized many industries, and marketing is one of the most compelling examples. AI has breathed new life into marketing by providing deeper insights into customer behavior, allowing marketers to build loyalty through improved user experience and tailored communications.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Selligent Awards 2021 Honor Global Brands for Innovation in Digital Marketing

Alliant Credit Union Wins for Campaign to Promote Digital Banking to Key Customer Segment. Selligent Marketing Cloud (Selligent), the intelligent omnichannel marketing cloud platform and CM Group brand, today announced the winners of the 2021 Selligent Awards. The awards spotlight the most successful, creative and innovative campaigns developed by customers and partners in the past year, using the Selligent platform.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marketing Agency#Online Marketing#B2b Marketing#Digital Marketing#Seo Campaigns#Ai
Axios

Digital Marketer

The Digital Marketer will work collaboratively with the Senior Manager Digital Marketing and other members of the Marketing Communications team to develop and execute paid and organic digital media strategies and tactics for Affiliate and ReStore marketing needs. She/he will also work with members of Development and Family Services team to align on strategies, key deliverables and goals for digital marketing exercises. Pay Range: $22-$24 (Hourly).
ECONOMY
The Drum

How to double your influencer marketing ROI using science

This content is produced by a member of The Drum Network, a paid-for membership club for CEOs and their agencies who want to share their expertise and grow their business. Successful influencer marketing is reliant on understanding and harnessing influence – defined as how people impact each other’s thinking and behavior.
SCIENCE
aithority.com

EVERSANA Completes Acquisition of Intouch Group, Adds the Premiere Digital-First Agency Network to the Market Leader in Next Generation Commercialization

EVERSANA, the pioneer of next generation commercial services to the global life sciences industry, announced it has completed its acquisition of Intouch Group, a full-service global agency network serving the pharmaceutical industry. The acquisition immediately propels EVERSANA’s position as a $1 billion commercial services leader with more than 40 locations and 5,500 employees worldwide, poised to solve any global pricing, access, reimbursement, promotion, adherence, or product delivery challenge.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Google
Forbes

Tips For Measuring HIPAA-Compliant Medical Marketing ROI

Ty Allen is the CEO of SocialClimb, a company that offers automated patient acquisition software & predictive analytics data for healthcare. Demonstrating ROI (return on investment) is crucial for medical marketers to show their value to stakeholders, and digital marketing has led today’s decision-makers to expect immediate data to help them stay competitive. Meanwhile, it’s often challenging to show which part of any marketing campaign directly increases a business’s bottom line. And in healthcare, HIPAA privacy barriers create an additional challenge to utilizing digital marketing.
HEALTH
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
91K+
Followers
12K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy