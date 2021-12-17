Innovative Digital Marketing Agency Boosts Marketing ROI Through SEO Campaigns

B2B Business Experts Logo

CLEARWATER, FL, USA, December 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — Last February, founder Jeremy Haug announced the opening of B2B Business Experts — an innovative agency specializing in search engine optimization (SEO). Since its inception, it developed a guideline to help clients achieve 20 – 30% marketing return on investment (ROI) growth in less than 60 days. The exceptional results boast over 8,000 quality leads and $11 million in generated revenue.

Contrary to popular belief, SEO can be as effective for B2B organizations as B2C ones. It provides over half the website traffic for both business sectors. With Google processing billions of daily searches, SEO has become a go-to marketing tool for many companies.

Before, it took months for SEO to impact online goals. However, artificial intelligence (AI) has sped up this process. Jeremy delves deeper into the importance of AI for SEO efforts.

Of the company’s impressive first-year success, he said, “I’ve been in the sales and marketing industry for a decade now, and I’ve never seen a tool as powerful as artificial intelligence. It played a critical role in achieving new heights for our clients. The difference lies in its power to harness massive amounts of data and sort, analyze, and act on available information. Not only have we improved our clients’ marketing ROI quickly; AI helped us do so at 80% lower costs.”

He added, “AI has many practical marketing applications, including SEO. In the past, it took at least three months to see any difference in rankings, but the right tools enable measurable improvements in half that time. It’s an exciting time for digital marketing.”

Below are some ways AI improves SEO efforts.

● Find the best keywords. These search terms are crucial because they link what clients search for and how companies address such needs. With AI, firms can use a data-driven strategy to choose the best keywords for various markets.

● Choose content topics. AI enables companies to develop new content and repurpose old materials. It helps marketing teams focus on timely issues that purchase executives care about.

● Provide analytics. With AI, executives never have to make decisions based on hunches. This technology lets organizations extract insights in real-time through big data.

Surprisingly, SEO competition in a B2B setting is not as stiff as B2C. B2B marketers don’t use this technique aggressively, providing trailblazers with a strategic advantage. SEO can increase the value of every other digital marketing effort — a crucial factor in improving marketing ROI. It’s time for B2B companies to give this process the attention it deserves.

As SEO is a complex approach to digital growth, it’s essential to work with experienced professionals. Call B2B Business Experts now at +1 727-384-9620 for a consultation.

Jeremy Haug

B2B Business Experts

+1 727-348-9620