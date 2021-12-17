BPU to meet Monday afternoon

The overhaul of steam turbine generator No. 5 at the Jamestown Board of Public Utilities is near completion. On Monday, David Leathers, BPU general manager, discussed the last change order for the overhaul project during the board’s monthly meeting. He said the final cost of the overhaul will be $2.5 million, which is $100,000 less than the overhaul done to steam turbine generator No. 6 in 2016. He added that it had been 18 years since the turbine had been overhauled, so more work and more expense were anticipated.

JAMESTOWN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO