BPU to meet Monday afternoon

 6 days ago

The Bi-Monthly meeting of the Board of Public Utilities is scheduled...

McPherson County Commission meets Monday

The McPherson County Commission will meet in weekly session on the first floor of the County Meeting Room at 122 West Marlin. The agenda:. The following items will be discussed as time permits – A. Approval of Agenda. B. Approval of Minutes. C. Approval of Checks and Claims & Payroll.
MCPHERSON COUNTY, KS
School Board to meet Monday evening

The Russell County Board of Education will hold its regular monthly meeting Monday evening. The meeting will be at 5 p.m. in Room 114 of the Russell County ANC. The school board will hear a presentation of the district’s regular audit and review the district’s safe return to in-person instruction plan including the district’s masking policy for students, teachers, staff, and visitors.
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
No Haven City Council meeting on Monday

HAVEN, Kan. — Due to the lack of an agenda and the close proximity to the Christmas holiday, the City of Haven will not hold a city council meeting on Monday, Dec 20. According to City Clerk Leslie Atherton, the next scheduled city council meeting will be on Monday, Jan. 3 starting at 7 p.m. at the Haven city offices.
HAVEN, KS
Commissioners hold regular meeting Monday

The Commissioners of Lamb County met in regular session on Monday, Dec. 13th at 10 a.m. in the County Courthouse to discuss a 15-item agenda. The meeting was called to order by Lamb County Judge Mike DeLoach, who gave the invocation before leading the group in the United State Pledge of Allegiance and the Texas Pledge.
LAMB COUNTY, TX
Madison City Commission meets Monday

The Madison City Commission is holding its regular weekly meeting Monday. On the agenda for commissioners is a proposed resolution for the city’s 2022 sidewalk improvement project, as well as a resolution for the city’s 2022 sidewalk repair improvement project. Commissioners are also scheduled to authorize the Mayor to sign a law enforcement officer certification agreement and to discuss altering the time and frequency of regular city commission meetings.
MADISON, SD
FHTC Board of Directors meeting Monday

The Flint Hills Technical College Board of Directors will have its final meeting of 2021 Monday. Among the agenda items to come before the board will be the monthly president’s report from President Dr. Caron Daugherty as well as the monthly financial reports. A proposal for two policy changes, one for paid holidays and the other for benefits packages, will see consideration.
ZOOM
Quorum court to meet on Monday

The Sevier County Quorum Court will meet at 2 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 13 at the county courthouse. The meeting is open to the public. The quorum court will first receive an update from hospital CEO Lori House. The court will then discuss the appointment of an ambulance service committee;...
SEVIER COUNTY, AR
Board of Health meeting rescheduled for Monday, will be conducted on Zoom

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Branch-Hillsdale-St. Joseph Community Health Agency meeting which was not conducted on Thursday has been rescheduled for Monday morning, December 13, at 8:00 a.m.. Administrative Services Director Theresa Fisher says the meeting will be held via the zoom meeting platform and will be closed to...
HILLSDALE, MI
SBA meeting Monday, will announce project funding

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state School Building Authority will announce Monday which school systems will receive funding for projects. Twenty-six districts applied for funding, in which the authority will grant as much as $80 million for work. The authority heard from superintendents in November about the project proposals. Some...
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV
Public hearing announced for Jan. 27

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on January 27, 2022, the BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS of the City of McPherson, Kansas will consider the following application at 7 p.m. in the Commission Room of the Municipal Center, 400 East Kansas Avenue, McPherson, Kansas. Case No. BZA-CU-21-10. Dale and Molly Stucky, of...
MCPHERSON, KS
Lynn gets grant for industrial building study

LYNN — The Massachusetts Development Finance Agency (MassDevelopment) has awarded the city a $38,000 grant to study regional demand for industrial buildings, policy recommendations related to industrial development and zoning, The post Lynn gets grant for industrial building study appeared first on Itemlive.
LYNN, MA
Port Authority approves $7.9 billion budget

(The Center Square) – The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey board approved a $7.9 billion budget for 2022. The spending plan includes $3.4 billion for operating expenses, $2.7 billion for capital spending and $1.8 billion for debt service and deferred expenses. In a news release, Port...
BPU talks storm damage

During this pandemic, we are endeavoring to take care of our community. If you have the means to back us through a subscription or a gift subscription for someone else, we appreciate your support. The recent wind storm on Wednesday caused disruptions and damages across the state, and McPherson was...
MCPHERSON, KS
BPU Turbine Overhaul Nears Completion

The overhaul of steam turbine generator No. 5 at the Jamestown Board of Public Utilities is near completion. On Monday, David Leathers, BPU general manager, discussed the last change order for the overhaul project during the board’s monthly meeting. He said the final cost of the overhaul will be $2.5 million, which is $100,000 less than the overhaul done to steam turbine generator No. 6 in 2016. He added that it had been 18 years since the turbine had been overhauled, so more work and more expense were anticipated.
JAMESTOWN, NY
No congressional redistricting commission meeting on Monday

Update: the New Jersey Legislative Redistricting Commission has scheduled a public meeting for Wednesday morning, the New Jersey Office of Legislative Services announced. But Democratic and Republican commissioners will meet privately today without tiebreaker John Wallace, a move that opens the door to a deal between the two sides that doesn’t require a 13th vote. (12-20-21)
CONGRESS & COURTS
USD 418 board to host legislative meeting Dec. 22

The USD 418 McPherson Public School Board of Education will hold a Special Meeting at noon on Wednesday, December 22, at 514 N. Main Street in McPherson. The purpose of this meeting is a legislative luncheon and there will not be a traditional meeting agenda.
MCPHERSON, KS
Some 350 BPU Customers Still Without Power As BPU Workers Continue Restoration

Paris, Tenn.–There still are some 350 Henry Countians without power and the workers at the Paris Board of Utilities are continuing restoration efforts this morning. BPU Marketing Director Meagan Hart said along with the 350 customers still without power, there are over 20 broken poles and several miles of downed wire that still need to be repaired.
PARIS, TN

