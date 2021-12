This is a press release from the Humboldt County Human Rights Commission:. December is Universal Human Rights Month. In celebration, the Humboldt County Human Rights Commission (HCHRC) asks residents to participate in an anonymous survey designed to assess awareness and understanding of human rights. This survey is led by Ellen Murphy, a student with Humboldt State University, Social Work Department. The survey results will provide the HCHRC with data to make policy recommendations to the Humboldt County Board of Supervisors about inclusivity, equity, and diversity. We will be presenting findings in May of 2022. Additionally, a summary will be made available on the HCHRC website for all to access.

