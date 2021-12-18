ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traverse City, MI

49 Years, 2 Months, 4 Days ... and Counting

By Gary Howe
northernexpress.com
 5 days ago

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year — we're all going to die. Someday. I hope you find comfort and inspiration in this finite fact. At least, that's the motivation behind Tom Urban's Life Calendar. The writer and illustrator introduced the tool in 2014 on his website, Wait But Why. I came...

www.northernexpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
theeastcountygazette.com

$1,100 Surprise Stimulus Will Hit Your Bank Account This December

The approximately $1 trillion in national assistant distributed to millions of households by three stimulus checks served several people. Still, there is no proof that the national government will give out a fourth stimulus debt. Some States Personal Funds. Corona Virus Delta alternatives are spreading over the nation, mentioning the...
PERSONAL FINANCE
eturbonews.com

A New Monster COVID Virus spreading in South Africa

Vaccinated or not- this may not make a big difference for a new COVID Virus, some now call the monster. The variant is currently spreading in South Africa. The newly identified coronavirus variant that has spread in South Africa is the most concerning that British health officials have seen as it has double the number of mutations of the Delta variant including some associated with evading the immune response.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Traverse City, MI
City
Owosso, MI
City
China Township, MI
TheDailyBeast

Germany Orders All Unvaccinated People Into New Winter Lockdown

Vaccine holdouts in Germany have been ordered into a new nationwide lockdown that will see them banned from entering all restaurants, bars, cinemas, gyms, concerts, and non-essential shops—including the nation’s traditional Christmas markets. The special measures for unvaccinated people were already in force in several German regions, but, on Thursday, outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel announced that they will be extended to apply to the entire nation. “Culture and leisure nationwide will be open only to those who have been vaccinated or recovered,” Merkel said. “We have understood that the situation is very serious and that we want to take further measures in addition to those already taken.” According to Reuters, almost 69 percent of the German population is fully vaccinated, but virologists have blamed an intense new fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic on the unvaccinated. On Thursday, Germany recorded more than 73,000 new COVID infections and 388 deaths.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Mashed

Morton Salt Just Issued A Huge Recall

News of a massive recall seems liable to prompt frantic friskings of the pantry. After all, such recalls can be to some disease or potentially dangerous object slipping into the product. In the case of Morton Salt, there is no need for panic. As Eat This, Not That! reports, the...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban#The Old Man
Popculture

Multiple Bread Recalls Issued Just Ahead of Christmas

Recalls were issued last week, just before many Americans celebrate Christmas this weekend. Flowers Foods, Inc. announced a recall of Nature's Own Honey Wheat bread on Dec. 17, the day before Bosket Bread Company announced a recall of 15 bread products. Both recalls were for the same reason – undeclared allergens.
FOOD & DRINKS
MarketRealist

What States Will Be Sending Stimulus Checks in December?

The government has issued more than $850 billion in stimulus payments to combat the financial hardships that the COVID-19 pandemic has brought on and they’ve certainly helped. Most individuals received a total of three Economic Impact Payments issued under government authority, although some states have also ramped up their efforts to provide their residents with financial relief.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
New Year
NewsBreak
Meme
NewsBreak
Google
Country
China
itechpost.com

Microchip Implant as COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker? It's Coming

A Swedish firm named Epicenter is currently promoting a microchip implant that aims to be a COVID-19 vaccine tracker. In addition, the said COVID-19 microchip implant costs as low as $100. Microchip Implant as COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker?. In a video posted by South China Morning Post, it showed a microchip...
ELECTRONICS
CBS News

Japan hangs 3 inmates for "extremely ghastly" crimes in first executions since 2019

Japan hanged three death-row inmates on Tuesday, its first executions in two years, amid growing criticism by human rights groups of the country's use of the death penalty. One of the three, Yasutaka Fujishiro, was convicted of killing seven people and setting fire to their house in 2004, while the other two, Tomoaki Takanezawa and Mitsunori Onogawa, were convicted in the 2003 killings of two pinball parlor employees.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Nightmare AirBnB that allegedly promised NYC skyline view is actually a room at the back of a restaurant

One Tiktoker has uploaded videos of her recent bizarre Airbnb stay, which includes staying in a room with views onto a restaurant's dining floor.With the viral video, uploaded on Monday, Desiree Baker (@desireerosebaker) writes: “How is this legal you literally cannot make this up, I can open the window and touch their table,” she said as she filmed footage of her room being right against a dining table with two patrons enjoying dinner. Ms Baker shows the photos of the room she allegedly booked on the hosting platform, which includes a simple white-painted room with a wooden headboard above the...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Children aged 5-11 not to be offered Covid jab unless clinically vulnerable

Scientific advisers to the government have recommended against vaccinating five- to 11-year-olds for the time being, with only those children deemed clinically vulnerable set to be offered a Covid jab.The decision comes as a surprise after insiders in the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation had indicated that the body was ready to follow the example of the US and European Union in vaccinating all over-fives.Roughly 330,000 children who are in a clinical risk group or live with an immunosuppressed adult should be offered two smaller doses of the Pfizer vaccine, with an eight-week gap between the first and second...
KIDS
Ars Technica

A fossil site reveals an ancient sinkhole and its enormous occupant

Something has been discovered in Tennessee—something that only exists in one museum. It’s something enormous, slightly puzzling, and possibly the first of its kind discovered. Five years after its excavation, it remains incomplete. The mastodon skeleton slowly taking shape in Tennessee is no secret. Pictures and descriptions of...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

How long is Omicron’s incubation period?

The Omicron variant of Covid-19 has spread around the world at a rapid pace since it was first discovered in southern Africa last month but there is still a great deal we do not know about it.More data is needed to determine its precise characteristics and how it responds to our existing coronavirus vaccines, but what seems beyond doubt is that it is more transmissible than any previous strains we have encountered over the course of the pandemic so far, including the Alpha and Delta variants.Omicron has been detected in at least 89 countries to date, with the likes...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy