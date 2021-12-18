Snow Show - Local Artists' Take on Winter

Rachael and Dominic Davis, Hadassah Greensky Trio, Djangophonique, and The Hype. On the Winter Solstice, presented by Blissfest, will feature jazz, folk and roots music in the spirit of the season. Don’t miss Rachael and Dominic Davis, Hadassah Greensky Trio, Djangophonique, and The Hype at Crooked Tree Arts Center in Petoskey on Tuesday, Dec. 21 at 7pm. And, in a much better version than your office’s Secret Santa, audiences will be gifted with a mystery guest host — and the option to buy livestream tickets if in-person performances aren’t your thing. $25 members, $30 general admission, and $10 livestream access only.

PETOSKEY, MI ・ 5 DAYS AGO