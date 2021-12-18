ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Snow Show - Local Artists' Take on Winter

 5 days ago

Over 50 local artists will share works...

parkcitymag.com

Local Watercolor Artist Lexi Dowdall Brings Winter to Life

Who knew a meltdown could be so beautiful? Using a palette of melted snow sourced from Utah ski resorts, local artist Lexi Dowdall paints watercolor scenes of the state’s 15 ski areas—often gathering gallons of snow from the slopes to make her wintery creations. Armed with a mason jar of melted snow from a memorable powder day at Alta, Dowdall’s first painting depicted Alta’s Wildcat Ticket Office with High Rustler and Eagles Nest behind. She found herself artistically inspired when the world came to a screeching halt in March 2020.
VISUAL ART
Alamogordo Daily News

OteroArts Winter Show features local artists

Otero Artspace in the Woman's Club Building on the corner of 11th Street and Indiana Avenue, is now functioning as an art gallery and classroom through OteroArts. The OteroArts Winter Show and Sale began at a reception on Dec. 12 at the Woman's Club Building where local artists submitted winter-themed artworks.
VISUAL ART
northernexpress.com

Annual Art Tree & Small Gift Show

Featuring over 20 artists, all which will have small objects of art displayed on the tree. Other small functional items will be available as well. Runs everyday during regular open gallery hours from Nov. 17 - Jan. 1.
VISUAL ART
Galveston.com

Artist Boat Winter Eco-Art Camps

During the holidays, sometimes it is necessary to get the kids out of the house for a little while. What better place to send them than to explore the wilds of the West End at Artist Boat’s Coastal Heritage Preserve?. Coastal Heritage Preserve Artist Boat. Art meets science in...
GALVESTON, TX
Mineral Daily News Tribune

Indie to host local artists for holiday event

KEYSER - Many murals have popped up on buildings across town and beyond over the past few years. Walking about, one sees local scenes depicted at the corner of Center and Main, the beautiful locomotive painted on the building at Solar Records, the “law library” welcoming folks at the offices of Kirkland & Rogers –across from the courthouse - and “Kayaking on the Potomac” above Queen’s Point coffee all celebrate local life in the Potomac Highlands.
KEYSER, WV
northernexpress.com

Storytime Adventures

Featuring "Ten on the Sled" by Kim Norman. Sign up when you reserve your attendance at the Museum.
VISUAL ART
theirregular.com

‘Witnessing Winter’ artist reception January 7

RANGELEY — The Rangeley Friends of the Arts’ first Artist Reception for 2022, “Witnessing Winter,” will celebrate the work of local artists Kris Horton, Marcia Baker and Matt Gross. Each has a fondness for the Rangeley area and Saddleback specifically which is reflected in their artwork.
RANGELEY, ME
The Monroe News

Local artist produces festive, scary holiday gnomes

Some are scary. Some are festive. All are collectible. Monroe artist Rob Miller believes he’s tapped a niche market with his new line of 3D-printed, hand-painted gnome figurines. About a year ago, the former contestant on the Sy-Fy channel show “Face Off,” began making what he calls his “Horror...
MONROE, MI
fox4news.com

Local artist creates 3D images with chalk

Jan Riggins has been spreading joy through chalk. She's taken chalk art to a whole new level. Several of her holiday-themed 3D images can been seen on the streets in Grapevine along Main Street this month.
GRAPEVINE, TX
daltonkidronnews.com

Kidron artist has holiday show Saturday

KIDRON Kidron artist J N Salsburey was prepared for the Dalton Holidays Festival craft show to be canceled because of the pandemic. He set up a show of his works for holiday shoppers and families to enjoy 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 11 at Salem Mennonite Gallery, 3363 Zuercher Road between Dalton and Kidron.
DALTON, OH
bainbridgereview.com

Church shows works of BI artists

Port Madison Lutheran Church recently presented its first local art exhibition, featuring pieces ranging from abstract paintings to landscapes, to pottery to weaving. The exhibit called Discovered Art: A Winter Soirèe was displayed Dec. 4. “I am never surprised to find hidden artists in churches,” curator Tamarah Rockwood said....
VISUAL ART
Michigan Daily

Finding first winter snows in ‘The Unwinding’

“This book is not meant to be read from cover to cover. It is a book for dreamers. Slight of word, rich of image, its purpose is to ease the soul.”. – Jackie Morris, “The Unwinding: And Other Dreamings”. Seeking a respite from the frantic pace of the digital...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
boothbayregister.com

Call to Artists – ‘Black & White’ show

River Arts in Damariscotta invites artists to submit work for the next juried show, “Black & White.” This show is open to members and non-members. All mediums are welcome. The deadline for entries is Saturday, Jan. 15 at 4 p.m. River Arts is pleased to announce the juror will be architect and painter Jack Silverio.
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
The Oklahoman

Three artists test their limits at JRB shows

"The Sky's the Limit" is the joint title of new shows by Caroline Farris and Elizabeth Hahn at JRB Art at The Elms, 2810 N Walker. And the title seems apt, as it turns out, due to the stylistic elevation both artists achieve in their work. The two women's exhibits will run through Dec. 31 at JRB, along with a solo show, called "Light, Color, Space, and Deception, by Larry Hefner.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle

Self taught local artist shares creative process

What started as a craft project is now a potential business for Karen Mattison. Pour painting might even be a talent of hers. Over the span of a year, Mattison has learned several different techniques and applied them to canvases, dressers and, more recently, countertops. But hanging on the wall...
CHEYENNE, WY
northernexpress.com

Blissfest Presents On the Winter Solstice

Rachael and Dominic Davis, Hadassah Greensky Trio, Djangophonique, and The Hype. On the Winter Solstice, presented by Blissfest, will feature jazz, folk and roots music in the spirit of the season. Don’t miss Rachael and Dominic Davis, Hadassah Greensky Trio, Djangophonique, and The Hype at Crooked Tree Arts Center in Petoskey on Tuesday, Dec. 21 at 7pm. And, in a much better version than your office’s Secret Santa, audiences will be gifted with a mystery guest host — and the option to buy livestream tickets if in-person performances aren’t your thing. $25 members, $30 general admission, and $10 livestream access only.
PETOSKEY, MI
independentri.com

Local artists look to ‘Deck the Walls’ this holiday season

WESTERLY, R.I. — After its annual holiday gift show was scaled down in 2020 over pandemic concerns — with limited hours and no opening reception — the Artists’ Cooperative Gallery of Westerly is bringing the event back in full force this month. This year’s show, titled...
WESTERLY, RI
northernexpress.com

Charlevoix Circle mARkeT

Nov. 19 - Dec. 30. Featuring local handmade items, original art, & locally produced specialty treats. An opening reception will be held on Fri., Nov. 19 from 5-7pm with complimentary food, drinks & entertainment. Closed on Sundays.
CHARLEVOIX, MI
spectrumlocalnews.com

Netflix show's glass artists come to Corning

The Netflix show “Blown Away Christmas” is coming to life in Corning this weekend. The show’s three female artists, Andi Kovel, Cat Burns and Nao Yamamoto, will all be at the Corning Museum of Glass Friday through Sunday. The trio will be doing glass blowing demonstrations and meeting fans.
CORNING, NY

