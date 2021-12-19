COVID News: New York sets another single-day positive case record; with nearly 22,000 positive cases

New York State has set another single-day positive COVID case record with nearly 22,000 positive cases reported in 24 hours, Governor Hochul's office reported.

The figure breaks the record for single-day positive COVID test results which was announced Friday.

The 21,908 positive COVID test results are out of 290,930 results reported - equaling a 7.53% positivity rate. More than half of the positive cases are in New York City.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio insisted there would not be new widespread school or business closures despite a surge in COVID-19 cases.

"We are in such a better situation than much of the country, but the key is more, more, and more vaccinations. So we are going to implement these mandates aggressively. We're sending out inspectors, we need people to do this, we need all of these mandates to be followed. The more we vaccinate, the more we can get through this and the great danger here is shutdowns and restrictions," de Blasio told WNYC Friday.

On Saturday, de Blasio said on Twitter that the City reported 5,263 new cases and 214 new hospitalizations on Friday.

The mayor announced the most aggressive vaccine mandate in the country last week, requiring private-sector workers to get vaccinated by December 27.

Meanwhile, Gov. Kathy Hochul said that 21,027 positive test results were reported in New York state Thursday, setting a new single-day reporting record.

"The winter surge in COVID-19 cases is a reminder that the pandemic is not over yet and we must take extra care to keep ourselves and each other safe," Hochul said. "The vaccine is still our best weapon to defeat the virus and ensure we are safe from serious illness. Get the shot if you haven't yet and the booster if you have, mask up, and wash your hands."

Late Friday, Hochul announced that more than 40 new pop-up vaccinations sites would be opening across the state over the coming weeks.

In New York City, lines for coronavirus testing stretched for blocks, with some people waiting for hours for their turn.

With Christmas Eve just one week away, there is growing alarm over increasing COVID cases across the Tri-State region.

Three schools in the city were forced to temporarily close due to the rising numbers, bringing the total to four.

A senior health advisor says it is a sign of the omicron variant's rapid spread and ability to evade immunity.

Still, the Department of Education said that four schools being closed is actually low. They are slated to reopen after winter recess on January 3.

"We do not hesitate to take action to keep school communities safe and our multi-layered approach to safety allows us to respond quickly and stop the spread. All school employees staff are vaccinated and every student will have a device to ensure live, continuous learning," The DOE said.

The three schools now closed include: Eagle Academy for Young Men II in Brooklyn, PS 18 in the Bronx, and Robert E. Peary School in Queens.

In just the past two weeks, hospitalizations are up 22% in New York, 71% in Connecticut and 66% in New Jersey. Still, Mayor Bill de Blasio sought to ease concerns regarding business and school closures.

"No, no, no," he said when asked about the possibility. "This is not March of 2020."

He cited vaccine and booster rates, as well as the potential impact on the economy.

"We are one of the most highly vaccinated places in the USA," he said. "The great danger is shutdowns and restrictions, because that would really destroy, in so many ways, people's livelihoods...(with) everything people have been through, it would be traumatizing. We need to focus on vaccination, radically, use the mandates to the fullest. That's not just here, but all over the country."

Chantee Lans reports on COVID cancellations and new requirements from the Theater District.

De Blasio on Thursday detailed a six-pronged approach to stamping out omicron in New York City.

Those measures include:

-- Issuing a health advisory with guidance on keeping safe, including recommendations for mask wearing, vaccination, testing and booster shots

--Increase testing capacity with more mobile sites and a doubling down on brick and mortar sites, along with creating new fixed sites an expanding hours of operation

--Distributing 1 million KN95 masks to health centers and clinics

--Distributing half a million at home rapid tests, all for free

--Doubling down on boosters, being aggressive with a paid media campaign to encourage all who qualify to get a booster

--Doubling down on inspections to enforce all current mandates in place

Dr. Jay Varma, a senior health advisor to de Blasio, said the current spike is a sign of the omicron variant's rapid spread and ability to evade immunity.

"Um, we've never seen this before in #NYC," he tweeted.

He went on to say that omicron was evading both vaccine and virus-induced immunity "unlike any variant before."

"That's only explanation for dramatic jump in positivity," he wrote. "Consensus for now (but subject to change) is that immunity *against severe disease* should be far better."

There is still much unknown about omicron's severity, but at this point, it appears to be spread much more easily, though thankfully cases at this point appear to be more mild.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul warned that "people are underestimating the power of omicron" and urged common sense, mask wearing and booster shots ahead of the winter.

"Has anybody heard anything I've said today about the situation we are in?" she said. "This is a crisis. This is a health care crisis, and people are going to die. It is not hyperbole."

Hochul said she anticipates "a very serious situation" and that "we are in for a very rough ride this winter" with the omicron variant.

She also criticized "a few outlier counties that have declared their resistance to following health laws."

N.J. Burkett reports on the mask mandate from the East Side.

