Heterologous prime-boost immunizations with chimpanzee adenoviral vectors elicit potent and protective immunity against SARS-CoV-2 infection

By Jiaojiao Liu
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA safe and effective vaccine for severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) is urgently needed to tackle the COVID-19 global pandemic. Here, we describe the development of chimpanzee adenovirus serotypes 6 and 68 (AdC6 and AdC68) vector-based vaccine candidates expressing the full-length transmembrane spike glycoprotein. We assessed the vaccine immunogenicity,...

www.nature.com

