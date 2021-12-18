Prosecutor says she received ‘pushback’ after charging parents over Michigan shooting

Many were surprised when James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of Ethan Crumbley, the 15-year-old boy accused of killing four classmates at Oxford High School in Oakland County, Michigan, were charged for their alleged role in the tragedy. Criminal law, unlike civil law, is less likely to hold defendants liable for the actions of a third party, even if that third party is the defendant’s child. This is because in criminal law defendants face incarceration and the associated stigma that comes with a conviction. Both Crumbley parents have pleaded not guilty to four counts each of involuntary manslaughter. If...

