Prosecutor says she received ‘pushback’ after charging parents over Michigan shooting

A mass shooting at Oxford High School resulted in the deaths of four students and criminal charges against a student and his parents. Eleven people — 10 students and a teacher — were shot when a student opened fire on classmates at OHS around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 30. Three students — Tate Myre, 16; Hanna St. Julian, 14; and Madisyn Baldwin, 17 — died on the day of the attack while a fourth student — Justin Shilling, 17 — died of gunshot wounds the following morning. Of the seven wounded four have been discharged while three are in stable condition.
