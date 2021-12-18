ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

5 Very Well-Known Stocks to Buy Under $10 With Serious Upside Potential

By Lee Jackson
247wallst.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe top master limited partnership is a very safe way for investors looking for energy exposure and income. Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) owns and operates one of the largest and most diversified portfolios of energy assets in the United States, with a strategic footprint in all of the major domestic...

247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

1 Great Stock to Own Whether the Stock Market Goes Up or Down

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B) is widely considered to be one of the most recession-resistant stocks in the market, and for good reason. Most of its subsidiaries are designed to produce strong cash flows no matter what the economy does, and the giant conglomerate's diversification largely insulates it from sector-specific headwinds. In this Fool Live clip, recorded on Dec. 6, Fool.com contributors Matt Frankel, Toby Bordelon, and Danny Vena discuss how Berkshire Hathaway's model should allow it to perform well no matter what's going on in the economy or stock market.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

1 Under-the-Radar Stock to Buy for 2022

The most recent quarter showed Fortinet's sales growth trend continuing. With expenses decreasing and a strong balance sheet, Fortinet is set for the future. The company's valuation is reasonable when compared to others in the space. For investors interested in the cybersecurity space, there is no shortage of options. Well-known...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Cheap Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

Bargains can still be found, even with the broader market near an all-time high. It's going to be another banner year for the stock market, with about two weeks left in the calendar year and the S&P 500 posting gains of over 25%. That's more than double the historical average for the benchmark index.
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
InvestorPlace

3 Santa Claus Rally Stocks to Buy

With Christmas around the corner, talk of the Santa Claus rally is making the rounds. The seasonal pattern covers the last five trading sessions of the year and the first two of the New Year. According to the Stock Traders Almanac, equities historically have a strong tailwind over these seven days. So today, I want to share three stocks to buy if you’re willing to wager old Saint Nick delivers again for 2021.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Wildly Undervalued Stocks to Buy for 2022

Axalta Coating Systems will benefit from a reopening in the economy and an increase in automobile production. Univar Solutions restructuring is set to transform the company's profitability. nVent Electric is a great picks-and-shovels way to play the electrification trend in the economy. Paint and coatings company Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA),...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Energy Transfer Lp#Energy Transfer Partners#Energy Transfer Operating#Sunoco#Usa Compression Partners#Wells Fargo#Lantronix Inc#Ltrx#Saas#Iot Connectivity
InvestorPlace

6 of the Best Penny Stocks Under $1 to Buy Now for 2022

Put simply, 2021 was a great year to trade penny stocks under $1 per share — largely thanks to the Reddit meme stock phenomenon. Many may have believed elevated retail interest in day trading would cool with the recovery from the pandemic. But as we’ve seen over the past few months, that has hardly been the case.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Healthcare Stocks That Could Help Make You a Fortune

Medtronic will benefit from growing demand within the medical devices industry. Pfizer is poised to cash in on the steadily compounding pharma industry. CVS Health should be lifted by increasing U.S. retail prescription volumes and the rapidly growing global health insurance industry. It isn't a stretch to argue that the...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy in a Heartbeat If There's a Stock Market Crash in 2022

Airbnb is arguably a better business now than before the pandemic. Apple's iPhone is capturing new customers for its ecosystem. Amazon's more profitable segments are growing faster. Stock market crashes are nearly impossible to predict with any precision. However, investors can prepare for a crash by setting aside extra cash...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock falls Wednesday, underperforms market

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) slipped 6.26% to $251.36 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 1.18% to 15,521.89 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.74% to 35,753.89. This was the stock's third consecutive day of losses. Moderna Inc. closed $246.13 short of its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company reached on August 10th.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
investing.com

3 Stocks to Buy After Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley Get Bullish on Japan

As most economies struggle to deal with the economic fallout from the spread of the COVID-19 omicron variant, Japan is boasting high vaccination rates, low inflation, and favorable growth prospects. And given Goldman Sachs’ (GS) and Morgan Stanley’s (MS) bullish outlook on the country’s growth prospects, we think it could be wise to bet on fundamentally sound Japan-based stocks Honda Motor (HMC), Sumitomo Mitsui Financial (NYSE:SMFG), and Canon (CAJ). Let’s discuss.While most economies are still grappling with the rapidly spreading COVID-19 omicron variant, Japan is boasting a high vaccination rate. According to Statista, as of November 30, 2021, more than 72% of the third-largest economy’s population was fully vaccinated (two doses). The country is also accelerating COVID-19 booster shots and securing oral medicines, which will likely help the economy recover faster.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy