France's Macron cancels Mali trip over new COVID wave

 4 days ago
PARIS, Dec 17 (Reuters) - President Emmanuel Macron has cancelled a Dec. 20-21 trip to Mali to visit French troops due to France's deteriorating health situation over the spread of the Omicron COVID-19 variant, his office said on Friday.

"This decision was taken in order for there to be coherence between national measures and the president's international agenda, and in order not to expose troops," Macron's office said.

With France in the grip of its fifth COVID-19 wave, Prime Minister Jean Castex announced a new push on Friday to get people vaccinated and said people would have to show proof of vaccination to enter some venues. read more

Castex also cancelled a trip planned to visit French troops stationed in Jordan from Dec. 31 to Jan. 1.

Reporting by Sophie Louet and Tangi Salaün; writing by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

France cancels order for Merck's COVID-19 antiviral drug

PARIS/MILAN, Dec 22 (Reuters) - France has cancelled its order for Merck & Co's (MRK.N) COVID-19 antiviral drug following disappointing trial data and hopes instead to receive Pfizer's (PFE.N) competing drug before the end of January, the health minister said on Wednesday. France is the first country to publicly say...
France’s fifth Covid wave has not peaked yet – government

PARIS (Reuters) – The French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday that the fifth wave of the COVID-19 epidemic engulfing France has not yet reached its peak. The seven-day moving average of new confirmed new infections set a new 2021 high of more than 44,500 on Tuesday. (Reporting...
Macron says EU's post-COVID economy needs new budget rules

PARIS, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The European Union needs to rethink its budget framework and alter deficit rules to encourage post-pandemic investment and foster growth as the world seeks to emerge from the COVID-19 crisis, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday. The new rules must be more simple and...
Emmanuel Macron
After Merkel, France's Macron welcomes "dear Olaf"

PARIS, Dec 10 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron and Germany's new Chancellor Olaf Scholz played down differences on Friday over reform of EU budget rules and the place of nuclear in green investment financing, pledging to keep the Franco-German axis strong. The trip to meet Macron in Paris was...
France's Macron: British gov't does not honour its word

PARIS, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Relations between France and Britain are strained over fishing, migration and security because the government in London does not do what it says it will, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday. Macron, speaking at a news conference, said Britain had pushed for the AUKUS...
Macron's Hungary trip highlights EU rift over liberal values

French President Emmanuel Macron traveled to Hungary's capital on Monday for talks with the leaders of the European Union's eastern member nations, discussions likely to highlight political rifts over the scope of the EU's authority and the bloc's future course. Macron was set to have a bilateral meeting in Budapest with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, a right-wing populist who has challenged the EU's values and its jurisdiction over the affairs of the 27 member nations. Orban and Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki with whom Macron also plans to meet, have been engaged in a conflict with Brussels...
Sixth Covid-19 wave, fueled by Omicron, to hit France in January

France will be hit by a sixth Covid-19 wave next month due to the emergence of the new, more contagious, Omicron variant of the disease while the country is still in the midst of the current, Delta-fueled, fifth wave of the pandemic, according to a leading French hospital executive.
France’s Macron to pay tribute to Orban opponent at start of Hungary visit

BUDAPEST/PARIS (Reuters) – French President Emmanuel Macron will visit the grave of philosopher Agnes Heller, an opponent of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, at the start of a visit to Budapest on Monday in which he will seek common ground on some European Union projects despite deep differences. Macron...
France’s Macron: mandatory COVID-19 jab is an option

PARIS (Reuters) – French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday it was possible the COVID-19 vaccine would eventually be made compulsory in France, but said it was not the priority for now. Like its European neighbours and countries across the globe, France is scrambling to find ways to contain...
Pashinyan and Aliyev Meet With France’s Macron

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev on Wednesday met with President Emmanuel Macron of France, who initiated the meeting in Brussels, Pashinyan’s press office reported, without further elaboration. On Tuesday, following talks mediated by the President of the European Council Charles Michel, Pashinyan and Aliyev...
First lady of France to sue over Twitter rumours she is a man and called Jean-Michel Trogneux

The first lady of France has said that she will take legal action after rumours claiming that she was born as a man with the name Jean-Michel Trogneux circulated on French Twitter.French president Emmanuel Macron’s wife, 68-year-old Brigitte Macron, will sue the instigators of the bizarre conspiracy theory, Paris-based newspaper Le Figaro reported.The rumour started when right-wing journal Faits et Documents published an article in September claiming it had conducted a three-year investigation into Ms Macron, and that their theory was supported by many experts, according to CNews.On 10 December, the journalist who claimed to have “investigated” the claims —...
Putin says hopes Russia will reach COVID-19 herd immunity in 2022

MOSCOW, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday he hoped Russia could vaccinate enough people to reach collective COVID-19 immunity next year, as he urged more Russians to get inoculated. Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Alison Williams. Our Standards: The Thomson...
Belgian government reaches deal on nuclear exit - media

BRUSSELS, Dec 23 (Reuters) - The Belgian government has reached a deal confirming that its existing nuclear power plants will close in 2025, while keeping up investment in nuclear power technology, public broadcasters RTBF and VRT said on Thursday. The seven-party coalition has wrestled for weeks on the topic, with...
German defence minister says Russia cannot 'dictate' to NATO

German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht on Sunday said Russia cannot "dictate" to NATO on regional security, as tensions soar between Moscow and Western capitals over the conflict in Ukraine. She spoke during a visit to Lithuania, which along with its Baltic neighbours Estonia and Latvia is worried about security after Russia deployed tens of thousands of troops near its border with fellow ex-Soviet Ukraine. "We have to resolve the tense situation we are in now both diplomatically and with credible deterrence," Lambrecht told reporters. "We have to talk with each other, which means discussing the proposals that Russia has put forward. That is right and important," she added at Lithuania's Rukla military base.
NATO troop deployment not needed in Bulgaria -defence minister

SOFIA, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Bulgaria does not see a need for deployment of NATO troops on its territory as a response to Russia's troop build-up near the border with Ukraine, its defence minister said on Tuesday. Stefan Yanev confirmed reports that within NATO different response options, including establishing a...
Why Germany's new leader is a major threat to the EU

Incoming German chancellor Olaf Scholz has been clear about his intention to pursue a federal European state. But far from bringing the European Union's member countries closer together, his plan could rupture it completely. Scholz will become the new chancellor of Germany within the next 10 days, heading a 'traffic...
